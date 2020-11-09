COVID-19 numbers continued to increase over the weekend by a total of 99 new cases, health officials with Walla Walla and Umatilla counties said Monday.
Last week in Umatilla County there were 164 new and presumptive cases of the disease, including 24 associated with the two Oregon state penitentiaries located in the county and 52 tied to other known outbreaks.
Those numbers are notably higher than what recent weeks have shown, public health director Joseph Fiumara told Umatilla County Commissioners at a weekly department briefing.
As well, residents have been less forthcoming with his office’s contact tracers, either by ignoring phone calls or refusing to answer questions, Fiumara said.
From midday Friday to Monday morning, there were 60 people newly diagnosed with the virus, for a county total of 3,653 residents who have had the illness, including 45 who died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Currently St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton and Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston have good capacity to accept patients with the illness, officials said.
Fiumara said it will take a couple of weeks after the two-week pause instituted by Gov. Kate Brown, set to start Wednesday, ends on Nov. 25 to evaluate its effect on virus activity.
He and County Commissioners John Shafer, George Murdock and Bill Elfering are among others in the state pushing the governor’s office to allow more local partnership in making business, education and other decisions around COVID-19.
In Walla Walla County, interim director of public health Nancy Wenzel told county officials her department is training to participate in Washington state’s centralized contact tracing program.
Pairing with the state allows Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health to share as needed the work of calling people who test positive and begin the sometimes-onerous job of calling everyone that person was in contact with while contagious with COVID-19.
Wenzel said that sharing could potentially happen in cases of larger workplace or Washington State Penitentiary outbreaks.
In the past two weeks there were 370 new cases of the coronavirus; the county’s case positivity case is now at more than 10%, Wenzel said, denoting more community spread of the disease.
On Monday there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, totalling 339 active cases. Thirteen of those people are currently hospitalized.
A total of 1,540 residents have had the virus, including 10 people who died after testing positive.
Columbia County has not updated its virus statistics since Oct. 2, but is reporting that out of 928 people who have been tested, 21 tested positive for the illness and 15 of those are reported as recovered. There has been one related death.
State numbers
Oregon Health Authority officials reported Monday 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 51,155, including 734 deaths.
Washington Department of Health officials said there are now 118,570 residents who have had COVID-19. There were 1,239 new cases on Monday, and 21 new deaths.
The death toll of people diagnosed with it has reached 2,460 since February and 9,031 have been hospitalized.
Around Washington 2,627,515 COVID-19 tests have been administered as of Sunday night.