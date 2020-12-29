COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Columbia County
By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
DAYTON — As vaccines continue to arrive throughout the United States this week, 300 doses of the Moderna brand shot have arrived in Columbia County.
Staff at Columbia County Health System, which operates the Dayton General Hospital and clinics in Dayton and Waitsburg, is preparing to give immunizations to healthcare workers and first responders this week, according to a release from public health officials.
The county will advance to Phase 1b of vaccinating when advised by the Washington Department of Health. In the meantime, county health workers will organize a list of interested people who belong to categories 1b and 1c, which is currently defined as people who provide essential services and those over 65 and in the high-risk category.
Guidelines for these two categories are still being developed by state health officials, however, and further guidance on vaccine distribution for categories 1b and 1c are not being scheduled at this time, according to the release.
Residents can call Columbia County Public Health at 509-382-2181 to get their name on the list. Once additional doses of the vaccine arrive in the coming weeks, health officials will send out additional information.