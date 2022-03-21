Starting March 30, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Providence Southgate Medical Park on Second Avenue will be locally staffed using Department of Community Health staff and volunteers, transitioning out of using contracted workers for the effort.
Meanwhile, mobile clinics are planned for Touchet and Prescott, Walla Walla County health officials said Monday. And work is being done to make vaccination and booster shot visits to long-term care facilities and homes for people unable to travel to a clinic, officials told county commissioners
The Department of Community Health's COVID-19 helpline is staying busy, said Administrative Director Nancy Wenzel.
“We’re getting a lot of requests for international travel, how to get testing and what they need for that. They're inquiring about next doses and requesting positive results in the last 90 days for any upcoming procedures at the hospital. So our helpline, even though the COVID cases are down, that is keeping us really busy with all the items that people need for their records,” Wenzel reported.
She said Walla Walla County reported 47 new cases of the virus last week, estimating about half of those were recorded late.
Community health staff is keeping a watchful eye of the newest variant of COVID-19, BA.2, Wenzel said.
Joseph Fiumara, Umatilla County’s public health director, said the BA.2 variant is ticking up slightly in Oregon, “but we are not expecting a large jump.”
Fiumara said there were 17 new cases of the coronavirus in the county last week, the same as the week prior.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, March 21:
- 45 cases per 100,000 people.
- Case transmission rate is moderate.
- 7% of hospital beds holding COVID-19 patients; 727 total related hospitalizations.
- 60% of all residents fully vaccinated.
- 25 reported new cases over the weekend and Monday.
- 64 active cases.
- 142 deaths, according to state data; the county reports 132 deaths.
- 15,624 total cases.
- Reported test positivity rate is 1.1%.
Numbers for Umatilla County, March 21:
- 17 reported new cases over the past week.
- 206 deaths, one more than last week.
- 22,287 total cases.
- 85,208 doses of vaccine have been administered; 4,366 in Milton-Freewater, 675 in Athena and 454 in Weston.
Numbers for Columbia County, March 21:
- 72 cases per 100,000 population.
- 7% of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
- 45% of residents fully vaccinated.
- Three new cases in last seven days.
- Virus transmission level is "substantial."
- 59 total hospitalizations.
- 15 deaths total.
- 608 total cases, one more than last week.
Some information for Columbia and Walla Walla counties is from Washington State Department of Health.
