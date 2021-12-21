It’s been a year since longtime Walla Walla Valley practitioner Dr. Daniel Kaminsky stepped into the role of county health officer, asked to oversee the local jurisdiction's response to the seasonal flu, childhood disease, foodborne illness and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.
A year on, as vaccination uptake slows among county residents, that pandemic has entered a new and uncertain phase, Kaminsky told Walla Walla County commissioners Monday, Dec. 20.
“This could be the calm before the storm, with omicron,” Kaminsky said. “We just don’t know how this is going to pan out, but just want to encourage all of us to get vaccinated and get boosted.”
Earlier in the pandemic, before the delta and now omicron variants significantly increased the transmissibility of the disease, the nation’s leading infectious disease experts estimated that upwards of 85% of Americans would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
Twenty-one months into the pandemic, and Washington state is slowly approaching that metric, with nearly 76% of the population age 12 and older fully vaccinated.
While Walla Walla County has kept abreast of its Eastern Washington peers, ranking 13th highest for vaccine uptake out of 39 counties, it has lagged behind the state overall.
Currently, around 68% of county residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the county health department, an increase of less than 3% since late October.
Most new vaccinations administered by county health officials are booster shots, improving the protection of the already vaccinated, rather than first or second doses, Kaminsky said Monday.
It is also becoming increasingly unclear whether 85% is sufficient for herd immunity.
The percentage of a population that needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity varies significantly depending on the infectiousness of the disease, with polio requiring about 80% and measles requiring around 95%, according to the World Health Organization.
A year ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated it would take 85% to beat the pandemic. But by March, the delta variant of the COVID-19 began to appear in the United States, which proved to be more than twice as infectious as previous variants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That variant brought the worst surge yet of infections and deaths in Washington state, according to data Kaminsky presented Monday.
Earlier this month, the omicron variant was discovered in Washington state.
Much still isn’t known about omicron, Kaminsky said Monday.
“There are reports that this may be a milder disease, but it appears that that’s really, really an unknown,” he told commissioners.
“But certainly if you are fully vaccinated and get your booster, or if you’ve had the disease and are fully vaccinated, those groups of people seem to be most protected from omicron.”
Amid that uncertainty, the variant is spreading quickly. Early data indicates that the new variant is incredibly infectious — a new study from the Imperial College London estimates that the risk of infection from omicron is more than five times higher than delta.
Omicron also appears to be better at evading some of the tools health providers had to combat the disease. Some treatments seem to be less effective, including monoclonal antibodies, Kaminsky said.
“Full” vaccination, which was previously considered two doses of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, also appears to be significantly less effective at preventing infection, according to the Imperial College London study.
Echoing guidance from the CDC, Kaminsky urged residents to get a “booster” dose in addition to their previous vaccinations to improve protection.
“We do know that getting vaccinated and getting boosted is our best protection from this virus,” Kaminsky said. “So I know there’s a lot of fatigue from this, but we just got to hang in there and keep doing our best to spread the word and get more people vaccinated.”
“Our tools aren’t perfect, but it’s the best we have.
Dec. 20:
- Vaccinated: 84.5% residents 65 years and older; 69.7% residents 18 years and older; 68.2% those age 12 and older.
- 124 active cases.
- 9,556 total COVID-19 cases
- 113 deaths since the pandemic began
- 5 county residents hospitalized
Dec. 20:
46.2% of residents are vaccinated
- 15,297 total COVID-19 cases.
- 186 total deaths.
Dec. 16:
- 14 active cases
- 430 total COVID-19 cases.
- Nine total deaths.
Dec. 20:
- 805,831 total COVID-19 cases.
- 9,695 total deaths.
Dec. 20:
- 407,153 total COVID-19 cases.
- 5,534 total deaths.
