Umatilla County officials say they are "resolute" in making Pendleton Round-Up happen this year, and health officials in Walla Walla are planning to offer vaccinations at Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days.
Each Monday, area public health officials gave their weekly updates to county commissioners on the local COVID-19 situation. Here's what was presented on Monday morning, Aug. 23.
In Walla Walla County, baseline case rates are still very high, with 700-plus cases over the past two weeks, county Public Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said.
“We rank eighth in the state for case rates.”
The people who end up with severe illness or die from COVID-19 are almost all from the unvaccinated population, he said.
“If you are fully vaccinated, your chance of going into the hospital and dying is very small.”
This is an important time to come together, Kaminsky said.
He told Walla Walla County commissioners that as the county’s public health officer, he can’t fix the situation alone. An all-community effort is required to release the virus’ hold on the county.
“Washington state is on fire,” Kaminsky said, pointing out that each of the 39 counties is in the red, or high case-rate zone, with “huge numbers,” he said, adding that Walla Walla County started the blaze in being the first county in the state to see cases of the delta variant.
“The longer this drags out, the socio-economic risk can only go up.”
Last week, public health staff gave out 214 first and second vaccine doses at locations ranging from a block party to College Place Farmers Market to the library in Burbank to people who are home-bound.
Some residents attending Monday’s county commission meeting raised the question of whether masking will be enforced at next month’s fair.
Commission Chair Greg Tompkins and Commissioner Todd Kimball did not answer the questions directly but said it would be left up to Kaminsky. One audience member said their response was “vague,” and resident R.L. McFarland said it sidestepped the issue.
“When you — as the chairman of the BOCC — suggest you will leave it up to Dr. Kaminsky — you are ignoring the fact you are the executive director for the entire county, and you are the executive overseer for/to the county health department,” McFarland said to Tompkins via the virtual meeting’s chat function.
“It is your voice that is missing from this conversation.”
When the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots come along for the general public, Kaminsky estimates about 59,000 of those will need to go into local arms.
“It is a daunting, daunting task. We will need help from volunteers,” he said.
In his Monday presentation, Kaminsky gave the following information:
- Walla Walla County’s high rate of community transmission of the virus joins with 2,813, or 87.36%, of all U.S. counties.
- Nationwide, the delta variant is accounting for about 98% of all COVID-19 cases.
- Walla Walla County’s case rate is flattening slightly, probably due to a small uptick in people getting vaccinated.
- Hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases continue to go up dramatically, here and nationally, and Walla Walla has lost any slack in the system to send patients elsewhere.
- The death rate from COVID-19 continues to increase.
Umatilla County
Umatilla County reported a record-setting seven COVID-19 deaths last week and two more deaths on Monday.
The 107th death was a 66-year-old man with other health issues who tested positive July 19 and died Aug. 13 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
The county’s 108th virus-related death was a 54-year-old man with other health issues who tested positive Aug. 14 and died Aug. 17 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, officials said.
On Monday, Umatilla County health department Deputy Director Alisha Lundgren told county commissioners some better news — two towns, Helix and Hermiston, have breached a 60% vaccination rate mark, and the county seat, Pendleton, is very close.
As is the case with the Walla Walla fair, September’s Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon events appear to be moving ahead, despite some widespread rumors of the opposite.
Round-Up officials told county commissioners they plan to follow all state guidelines, including having plenty of hand sanitizer and face masks on hand, as well as extra portable toilets.
Ticket sales are strong, and some events are sold out, they added.
“People want to get out; we are expecting pretty large crowns,” one Round-Up official said.
Commission Chair George Murdock said it does not appear as if Gov. Kate Brown wants to close anything down at this stage of the pandemic.
“The commissioners are resolute in making Round-Up happen,” Murdock said, noting county and rodeo leaders are ready to prove to Brown they are doing all things possible to get vaccinations up and cases of COVID-19 down.
That will include making room for a vaccination and testing station in the vendor area near the Round-Up arena, on the grass and out of the dust.
To cancel Round-Up would have a large impact on events such as Oregon State University football games on the West side of the state, county Public Health Officer Dr. Jonathan Hitzman pointed out.
In Lane County, home to the city of Eugene and the University of Oregon, health officers are recommending masking should take place when social distancing can't be done in outdoor spaces, Hitzman said.
“I think everyone is looking at what actions they can take so (Brown) doesn’t shut it down.”
At Round-Up, that will include making sure food and drink servers stay masked and that plenty of signs are in place to remind everyone of the rules and recommendations, he said.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, Aug. 23:
- 62,397 vaccine doses given, 46.8% fully vaccinated, according to Washington state data.
- 124 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Aug. 20; 479 active cases, 12 residents hospitalized.
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 273 over the last week, now standing at 6,880.
- The death toll is 75 people, according to local officials, while state officials report 77 related deaths.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Aug. 23:
- 30,621 people are vaccinated up by 824 from the previous week.
- 69 new cases since reporting on Friday, for 11,056 total, up by 410 from last week.
- 564 active cases.
- The death toll is at 108 people.
Numbers for Columbia County, Aug. 23:
- 3,340 vaccine doses given.
- 208 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, 22 more residents since last Monday, Aug. 16.
- The death toll remains at six people.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
Washington state Department of Health:
- 2,101 new cases; 536,814 total cases.
- 27 new deaths; 6,383 deaths total.
- 4,701 new cases; 257,644 total cases.
- 24 new deaths; 3,036 deaths total.