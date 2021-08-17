On the day Umatilla County reported having the highest weekly number of new cases to date — 533 last week — COVID-19 is continuing to wreak havoc in the county and across the nation as the delta variant and perhaps more mutations of the virus pick up steam, county Commissioner George Murdock said on Monday, Aug. 16.
People are showing their fatigue over the situation and drawing a line in the sand over vaccinations and mask mandates, Murdock noted in a weekly newsletter.
In the meantime, the rate of hospitalizations here and elsewhere is rising to unwieldy levels, he said.
“My advice to everyone is to look carefully both left and right before you cross the street. If you were to be seriously injured, there is a very limited chance you could find care,” he said.
“Most of the beds are being filled by those who made a personal choice not to be vaccinated. The problem is that if you need emergency medical attention, they have not just made a decision for themselves, but they have also made a decision on your behalf, as well.”
In an emergency call made by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to county chairs and judges across the state Monday morning, health leaders “painted a gruesome picture of the virtual collapse of Oregon’s hospital system in terms of its ability to keep afloat and they are overwhelmed by demands for hospitalizations,” Murdock said, adding that the situation is deemed the worst hospital capacity in recent history.
Tented field hospitals are not off the table, but setting those up is the easy part. It’s staffing them that’s the struggle, officials said.
Health leaders in the state are concerned patients in Oregon are dying from lack of capacity to provide needed care. Oregon and Washington have the fewest available beds in the nation — and the Umatilla County region has the second-worst shortage in the state, Murdock said.
Patients needing advanced care must be transported long distances. Elective surgeries might be postponed, the commissioner added.
Umatilla County public health officer, Dr. Jonathan Hitzman, said the term “elective” is misleading.
When routine medical care opened more fully after the state’s initial pandemic closures, health care providers found that delayed surgeries and care meant patients had moved into more severe problems, higher co-morbidities, added weight and were at risk for slower recovery.
“There are downstream effects to delaying surgery … We are looking at what really is elective.”
Another concern to county health officials is that self-test kits for COVID-19 are selling out as they hit pharmacy shelves, Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said.
“Obviously, if you test yourself, no one knows the result but you.”
He and others suspect anyone willing to pay about $20 for a test that is free to all is trying to hide something, whether from an employer, a school district or public health, Fiumara said.
While daily case rates are currently down from 120 or so, the lower rate of about 50 is still not sustainable for his office, he said.
In last week’s 533 cases, 36% of those testing positive were in their 20s and 30s, corresponding to the least vaccinated age groups in Umatilla County, Fiumara said.
Murdock said he respects the rights of residents to make their own choice about vaccinating for COVID-19, but he will not back down from strongly recommending the vaccine.
“For those who choose not to, I only ask you carefully consider the consequences and accept them.”
In Walla Walla County, Public Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said his office is considering trying a COVID-19 vaccine delivery model like that of Meals on Wheels for seniors, which could be attractive to people who want more privacy in health matters.
Any venue to get shots in arms is being looked at as state and local case rates continue to increase, he said.
Many counties in Washington are having dramatic rate spikes in positive tests, while Walla Walla County has been on a slower and upward sloping course, Kaminsky told Walla Walla County commissioners Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting new cases of the virus will continue to go up in the state, Kaminsky said, adding that 73% of cases are in people age 50 or under in the state and locally, while 95% of people dying from the disease in Washington are over age 50.
Hospital occupancy here and elsewhere in Washington is at 86%, with about 10% of those being COVID-19 patients. In intensive care units, bed capacity is at 85%, while 20% of those are for COVID-19 patients.
The coalition of Western states approved the booster dose for immune-compromised people, Kaminsky said, noting the shot should be given 28 days after the second shot and, ideally, with the same vaccine formula.
In last week’s vaccine blitz by the health department and its community partners, 255 immunizations were given. Plans are being made to open Providence Southgate Medical Park on Second Avenue five days a week for testing and vaccinations, Kaminsky said.
Walla Walla County continues to test for the coronavirus at one of the highest rates in the state, and while that approach might lead to more positive cases found, it also means testing is more readily accessible and allows his contact tracers to reach more people with the illness.
“And we can slow the spread by contacting as many people as possible,” the physician said.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, Aug. 16:
62,712 vaccine doses given, 46.5% fully vaccinated, according to Washington state data.
- 100 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Aug.13; 411 active cases, 11 residents hospitalized.
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 124 since Thursday, Aug. 12, now standing at 6,607.
- The death toll is 74 people, according to local officials, while state officials report 75 related deaths.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Aug. 16:
- 29,797 people are vaccinated.
- 106 new cases since reporting on Friday, for 10,646 total.
- The death toll is at 96 people.
Numbers for Columbia County, Aug. 16:
- 3,316 vaccine doses given.
- 186 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, four more residents since Thursday, Aug. 12.
- The death toll remains at six people.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
Washington state Department of Health:
- 1,792 new cases; 514,884 total cases.
- Nine new deaths; 6,248 deaths total.
- 4,396 new cases; 242,843 total cases.
- 14 new deaths; 2,949 deaths total.