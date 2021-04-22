Umatilla County Public Health tracing staff at work in October
In a weekly COVID-19 update, Oregon Health Authority officials said data shows a fourth consecutive week of surging daily cases and higher hospitalizations than the previous week.

OHA reported 4,742 new daily cases of the virus during the week of Monday, April 12, through Sunday, April 18, representing a 27% increase over the previous week and marks the fourth week in a row in which daily cases have increased by at least 20%.

People 70 years and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 related hospital admissions and 76% of related deaths.

The state's weekly outbreak report shows 24 active virus outbreaks in senior living and congregate care settings, resulting in at least three confirmed cases and one or more related deaths, OHA said.

Walla Walla County

Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health

Umatilla County

  • New cases: 16 
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 6
  • Total cases: 7,999
  • Total deaths: 83
  • Vaccinated: 18,367, or 22%
  • Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.

Source: Umatilla County Public Health

Columbia County

  • New cases: not reported 
  • New deaths: not reported
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 17 total
  • Total cases: 118
  • Total deaths: 5
  • Vaccinated: 2,720
  • Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Columbia County Public Health

Washington state

  • New cases: 1,500 
  • New deaths: 15
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 21,632 total
  • Total cases: 390,214
  • Total deaths: 5,422
  • Vaccine doses: 4,765,270

Source: Washington Department of Health

Oregon

  • New cases: 989 
  • New deaths: 6
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 272 currently
  • Total cases: 177,134
  • Total deaths: 2,466
  • Vaccine doses: 2,613,283

Source: Oregon Health Authority

