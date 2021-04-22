In a weekly COVID-19 update, Oregon Health Authority officials said data shows a fourth consecutive week of surging daily cases and higher hospitalizations than the previous week.
OHA reported 4,742 new daily cases of the virus during the week of Monday, April 12, through Sunday, April 18, representing a 27% increase over the previous week and marks the fourth week in a row in which daily cases have increased by at least 20%.
People 70 years and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 related hospital admissions and 76% of related deaths.
The state's weekly outbreak report shows 24 active virus outbreaks in senior living and congregate care settings, resulting in at least three confirmed cases and one or more related deaths, OHA said.
COVID-19 by the numbers
Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Wednesday, April 21, , 2021.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: 13
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: 87
- Hospitalized: four
- Total cases: 4,971
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccine doses: 45,546
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Umatilla County
- New cases: 16
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 6
- Total cases: 7,999
- Total deaths: 83
- Vaccinated: 18,367, or 22%
- Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
- New cases: not reported
- New deaths: not reported
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 17 total
- Total cases: 118
- Total deaths: 5
- Vaccinated: 2,720
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Source: Columbia County Public Health
Washington state
- New cases: 1,500
- New deaths: 15
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 21,632 total
- Total cases: 390,214
- Total deaths: 5,422
- Vaccine doses: 4,765,270
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
- New cases: 989
- New deaths: 6
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 272 currently
- Total cases: 177,134
- Total deaths: 2,466
- Vaccine doses: 2,613,283
Source: Oregon Health Authority