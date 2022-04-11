The COVID-19 testing tents on the Providence Southgate Medical Park campus came down on Saturday, April 9, symbolizing a new phase in this pandemic.
The virus is, for now, at a manageable level in Walla Walla County, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health director.
The dismantling — whether it’s temporary or permanent — of the outdoor testing area underscores the capacity of area medical facilities and providers to address the current coronavirus situation without extra onsite help.
The tents, and the University of Washington lab staff who worked inside them, arrived at a time the county very much needed help, Kaminsky said.
“Providence Urgent Care was getting swamped with testing, and they basically couldn’t see patients, they were so busy with that,” he recalled.
“We were trying to brainstorm solutions, and we ended up with University of Washington lab staff.”
Having those employees on site saved his department the stress of finding local staffing and kept costs for the county down, Kaminsky said.
Walla Walla County has largely led Washington state in testing rates, thanks to the easier access offered through the tented operation. Appointments were encouraged, but people could also walk in off the street.
That success has inevitably led to higher reported case rates here. Kaminsky said in the past that these higher numbers were worth it to ensure residents here could get tested easily — a person knowing if he or she is positive can inform their actions and keep the whole community safer, he said.
In a pandemic timeline, it can seem like the tents have been up for years, but it was just over six months ago when the Kennewick-based Columbia Safety medical equipment supplier came to Walla Walla to set up inside the temporary shelters.
Pasco Rentals was responsible for the tents, and Nick Tidrick was just taking over managing the family business at the time, he told the Union-Bulletin.
There was disagreement between state and county officials on whether to make the site walk-in or drive-thru, Tidrick recalled, until he intervened and showed how the operation could be set up to accomplish both — if one method turned out to work better for Walla Walla than the other, things could easily be switched to go with the best answer, he said on Saturday.
Before the testing site was shut down Friday, April 8, nearly 9,000 nose swabs to detect COVID-19 were done at the Southgate site, Kaminsky said.
Of those, 3,667 were done in January alone. The next-most popular testing month was October, with 1,450 tests performed.
Last week, the Washington State Department of Health released testing data from Jan. 27 through March 27, the time period the omicron wave was washing past the Walla Walla area. By Jan. 27, cases here had peaked and were starting to decline, officials said.
During that time, Walla Walla County had the highest peak testing rate — almost double the state’s average. And from the end of January through March 15, the county had the highest testing rate in the state.
It will take time to do a full and accurate analysis of testing and other COVID-19 affiliated facts in the county, Kaminsky said.
“I guess the take-home message for me is that we had reliable, low-barrier access for testing for our community when we needed it most.”
