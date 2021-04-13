The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported three cases of COVID-19 for Sunday, April 11, and four cases on Monday, April 12. No new deaths were reported.
The county's test positivity rate for the county is at 1.2%.
The active case count was 51 residents, including two inmates from Washington State Penitentiary. Two residents were hospitalized.
Those numbers put Walla Walla County at 4,904 cases of the coronavirus since March 1, 2020, including 64 deaths; 4,789 county residents are reported to have recovered from the illness.
Walla Walla County is in Phase 3 of the "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery" pandemic recovery plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported three additional COVID-19 cases. The county’s case total is 7,916, including 83 deaths.
Test positivity rate is 3%. A total of 33 cases were reported for last week
Umatilla County is in the "moderate risk" category of Oregon's four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no new active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 117 people have tested positive and recovered; Washington state Department of Health is reporting there have been five related deaths in Columbia County.
Washington's Department of Health reported 4,189,884 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents, including 40,158 in Walla Walla County and 2,528 in Columbia County.
Officials reported 791 new COVID-19 cases and seven more virus-related deaths.
That update bring the state’s totals to 377,952 cases and 5,329 deaths; 21,057 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 12, bringing the state total to 170,850. As well, there was one new death, making the state’s death toll 2,441.
As of April 19, every resident 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated. The seven-day running average of vaccine doses given around the state is 38,420 per day.