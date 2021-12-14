In the opinion of Walla Walla County’s public health director, Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis has given up on the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Dr. Daniel Kaminsky is not throwing in that towel, the Walla Walla County health official told his Board of Commissioners on Monday, Dec. 13.
Residents deserve whatever public health can provide, he said.
Last week in Colorado, Polis told Colorado Public Radio the pandemic emergency is over, that vaccines have sufficiently changed the COVID-19 situation, and he will not issue a new order for masks to be worn.
“Everybody had more than enough opportunity to get vaccinated. Hopefully it's been at your pharmacy, your grocery store, a bus near you, (or at) big events. At this point, if you haven't been vaccinated, it's really your own darn fault,” Polis said in a radio interview.
At the same time hospitalizations and deaths from the infection in unvaccinated people are rising in Colorado.
Kaminsky said, in his weekly presentation to Walla Walla County leaders, that there has been little change in COVID-19 transmission rates around the U.S., but the numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been rising.
As it was last week, Walla Walla’s seven-day average is below Washington state’s. The county is now more than 61% vaccinated, and another 625 people getting vaccinated would move the needle to 62%.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus has now been detected in 30 states, and it is safe to assume it is in every state, Kaminsky said.
Studies predict omicron, with its high reproductive properties, will become the dominant strain, he said, and the COVID-19 vaccines still look like the best weapon against the newest variant.
Oregon Health Authority announced on Monday the state's first known cases of people infected with the omicron variant. The cases were confirmed in Washington and Multnomah counties in two people in their 20s and one person in his or her 30s. All are fully vaccinated, and at least two had traveled internationally, officials said.
Umatilla County's public health officer, Dr. Jonathan Hitzman, said the reproductive numbers for the omicron variant are doubling every two days.
"For every positive case, two to four people are infected."
At the moment, booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine do appear to be working, he said, noting there has been one documented death from the omicron strain worldwide.
"Initial data still suggests it is a more milder form of COVID," Hitzman said.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, Dec. 13:
- Seven new cases, plus 16 more cases from the past weekend.
- 123 active cases.
- Seven residents are hospitalized; updated information with more details was not available.
- 112 deaths, one more than reported a week ago.
- 9,508 total cases, 64 more than on Dec. 6.
- Test positivity rate is 6.7 as of Dec. 12.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Dec. 13:
- Eight new cases; 62 cases from Dec. 6-10.
- 185 deaths, one more than reported on Dec. 6.
- 15,215 total cases, up by 38 from a week ago.
Numbers for Columbia County, Dec. 13:
- 14 active cases, up from 11 last week.
- 45 total hospitalizations.
- Nine deaths total, the same as a week ago.
- 403 total cases, eight more than on Dec. 6.
Some information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Washington State Department of Health, Dec. 13:
- 697562 total cases.
- 9,580 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority, Dec. 13:
- 401,564 total cases.
- 5,420 total deaths.
