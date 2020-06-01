COVID-19 numbers still going up in Umatilla, Walla Walla counties

Health officials reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County today; three people are recovering at home, and one new case is hospitalized for a total of two current hospitalizations.
That makes 117 identified cases of the coronavirus, officials said, noting there are another four probable cases for a total of 121; 104 are recovered from the disease, and 1,719 people have tested negative.
Milton-Freewater continues to be in the 10-15 cases range, while Weston and Athena are in the zero-to-four cases range.
Walla Walla County health officials said today there are 110 cases of COVID-19 in the county out of 2,889 people tested for the disease; 104 people have recovered from the virus, four people are listed as active cases and one county resident is hospitalized elsewhere for the virus.
The newest case is a Walla Walla man between the ages of 20-39, officials said. Currently the virus has affected men and women here equally, with 55 people from each group.
There have been two deaths in Walla Walla County and three deaths in Umatilla County from the virus, officials said.