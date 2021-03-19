Umatilla County Commission chairman George Murdock said this week that residents can begin to have some hope of slipping from Oregon’s “high risk” to the “moderate” level of the state’s four-category COVID-19 risk assessment system.
Case numbers in Umatilla County last week dropped to a net of 43, the lowest total for about a year, Murdock said, after getting data from county health officials at a weekly staff meeting.
Those numbers — which do not include cases of ill inmates from the two state penitentiaries in the county — showed the most recent two-week average total of COVID-19 cases at 90, Murdock said, with a positivity rate of 4.7; the state’s “moderate” category requires a positivity rate of less than 8%.
Murdock said St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton and Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston had reported no COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of Monday, March 15.
Umatilla County Public Health reported seven additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, March 18, with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 7,794, including 82 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority said 12,120 Umatilla County residents have been vaccinated, out of a population of about 81,000.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported two cases of COVID-19 for Thursday with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county’s active case count was 24 residents; one resident is hospitalized with the illness and there are no new cases among inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
The county’s case total is 4,822 since March 1, 2020, including 59 deaths, local officials reported. The virus positivity rate is currently 0.5%.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 64 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
The number of county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus is 4,739.
Columbia County Public Health reported zero active COVID-19 cases and no pending test results. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 2,517,506 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given as of Monday, March 15; 25,287 in Walla Walla County and 2,076 in Columbia County.
More than 12% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.
Officials said there 937 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, March 18, and 12 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 352,907 cases and 5,168,deaths, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Oregon Health Authority reported 393 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 160,622.
There were four new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,353.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,412,232 first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The most immunized age group in the state is people 65-69 years old, with 122,016.