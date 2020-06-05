Umatilla County
By SHEILA HAGAR of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Umatilla County Public Health officials said one new person has tested positive for COVID-19, making a total of 14 active cases and 108 people who have recovered from the coronavirus since the disease was first reported in the county on Feb. 22.

Two people are hospitalized right now and the county has three deaths overall.

Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported no change in numbers Thursday with 111 total cases in the pandemic. Of those, 104 people have recovered and two people have died. Five people currently infected are isolated with COVID-19.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.