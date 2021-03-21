Local COVID-19 numbers remained low Friday, March 19, as vaccine distribution across Washington and Oregon continued to ramp up this week, thanks in part to new groups becoming eligible for vaccination.
Umatilla County saw the largest local spike with 14 new cases reported Friday, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard, making for a total of 7,808 cases of the virus since testing began last year.
No new deaths were reported again, leaving that total at 82.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 12,524 people in the county have been vaccinated as of Friday.
Walla Walla County continued its low trend with just two new cases reported Friday, for a total of 4,824 cases since testing began last year, according to the county’s Department of Community Health.
There were 22 people who reportedly had the virus as of Friday, and one person was in the hospital, Community Health reported.
There were no new deaths, with 59 deaths in connection with the virus since early last year.
According to the state Department of Health, nearly 11,000 county residents have been fully vaccinated as of last week.
In Washington, there were 885 new cases tallied Friday evening, according to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, for a total of 353,792 cases since the pandemic began.
Six more Washingtonians reportedly died in connection with the outbreak, bringing the state’s total death count to 5,174, the department reported.
The state now has about 976,000 fully vaccinated people as of this week, according to the dashboard.
In Oregon, another 381 cases were reported Friday, for a total of 160,994 cases since testing began.
Four more people died in connection with the disease, the state reported. A total of 2,357 Oregonians have died in connection with COVID-19.
The state reported about 935,000 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday.