Washington state health officials said Sunday that while rates of COVID-19 disease activity are decreasing, the risk from the coronavirus remains in the “high” category.
“No single behavior change likely accounts for the reduction in transmission,” wrote Evan Bush for the Seattle Times today.
“Instead, the health department attributes the improvement to a combination of factors such as wearing face coverings, limiting social gatherings and keeping physical distance in public. Gov. Jay Inslee required people to wear face coverings in public starting on June 26, as cases trended higher.
“The encouraging drop in the state’s positivity rate is one sign transmission is slowing, but perhaps more importantly, the figure indicates that statewide testing is keeping up with the rate of the virus’s spread.”
According to the state Department of Health, this week’s report shows an overall decline in COVID-19 cases in Western Washington and a plateau in Eastern Washington, with significant differences from county to county.
In the good news column, people infected with COVID-19 are getting fewer people sick in Washington state.
The reproductive number — how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect — was close to one in both Western and Eastern Washington as of Aug. 29.
Health experts said best estimates of the reproductive number at that time were 1.07 for the western side of the state and 0.94 for Eastern Washington.
But the goal is a number well below one, which would indicate COVID-19 transmission is declining.
In Western Washington, the decrease has slowed in Clark, Pierce, Snohomish and Whatcom counties, and cases are increasing in Lewis County, after an outbreak within a rehabilitation and care center.
In Eastern Washington, the predominant driver of the recent plateau in case numbers is the increase in people with the illness associated with Washington State University in Whitman County.
That said, there have been decreases in the number of people with the disease in Benton, Franklin, Grant and Spokane counties, health experts noted.
The overall trends also differ by age, the report showed. Recent increase in cases among people 18-24 years old in Eastern Washington was driven by the outbreak in Whitman County. In Western Washington, officials are seeing moderate increases in cases among people from infants to age 17 and those between 25-39.
Because the vast majority of Washingtonians do not have immunity to COVID-19, an outbreak can quickly spread through a community and into the most vulnerable populations, officials said.
Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman said Sunday that people must continue to be on guard against COVID-19.
“The counties where we are seeing plateaus or increases in case counts illustrate the continued importance of limiting the size and frequency of our in-person gatherings, wearing face coverings and staying home when we are sick. We must all consistently take these steps in order to safely reopen schools and protect our communities.”
Washington’s COVID-19 numbers as of midnight Saturday show 349 new cases of the illness, totaling 82,548 residents who have had the disease. At least 7,262 have been hospitalized with it, and there have been 2,037 related deaths.
In Oregon, one virus death was reported Sunday, bringing the overall state death count to 526.
The state counts people with confirmed test results as well as people who show signs of COVID-19 and have been exposed to the virus. The latest overall number of Oregonians affected by the coronavirus is 30,801, officials reported.