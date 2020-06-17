COVID-19 numbers on the rise

Officials in Umatilla and Walla Walla counties Tuesday reported a rise in the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19.
In Walla Walla County, 14 residents currently have active cases of the disease, up from 11 on Monday. The increase comes just as county officials prepare to apply for the next phase of economic reopening.
Health officials here have reported 125 confirmed positive test results for the coronavirus since March. Of those 108 people are considered recovered. Three people have died after being diagnosed with the disease.
Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt told Walla Walla County commissioners Monday the county might not yet meet criteria for entering Washington state’s Phase 3 of the four stages of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.
Inslee’s model calls for a 21 day-lapse between phases 2 and 3; Walla Walla County was allowed to enter Phase 2 on May 27, meaning it can be eligible for Phase 3 today if it can meet requirements by then, including no more than 15 cases in a two-week period.
The county, however, is not meeting the Phase 2 goal of testing at least 50 people a week. As well, 3.4% of those tested proved to be positive for COVID-19, but the goal is less than 2%, according to the Department of Community Health information posted on social media.
Walla Walla County commisisoners will consider applying for Phase 3 during a special meeting Thursday.
The new phase would allow more businesses to open. It also relaxes some restrictions on those that have already done so. Restaurants, for example, are allowed to increase capacity from 50% to 75%. Theaters, libraries and museums would also be allowed to reopen.
Gatherings of up to 50 people are also allowed in Phase 3, and people can resume nonessential travel.
Overall, 84 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 live in the city of Walla Walla, while the communities of Burbank and College Place have each had 17. Four of the positive cases have been in residents of Prescott and three in the Touchet-Lowden community.
In Washington, there have been 26,531 people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus out of 480,026 tests administered; 1,231 people have died due to the disease, state health officials report.
Umatilla County health officials in Pendleton reported Tuesday there have been 174 people diagnosed with the coronavirus; 47 people have active cases of the disease and another 13 people are showing signs of it and have been in close contact with someone who does have COVID-19.
Three people are currently admitted to a hospital due to the virus and four Umatilla County residents have died after being diagnosed with it, officials said.
According to the county’s epidemiological map of areas impacted by COVID-19, the city of Hermiston has jumped to the 101-150 case count range, while the neighboring town of Stanfield is now reporting five-nine cases for the first time.
Milton-Freewater continues to show 10 to 15 residents are infected with the disease, as do the Pendleton and Meacham areas, county information shows.
Oregon Health Authority officials reported 278 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state total to 6,098 people with the illness.