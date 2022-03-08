Walla Walla County’s public health director, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, said on Monday, March 7, that as COVID-19 numbers continue their drop — including the number of people getting vaccinated — the next steps have yet to be clarified.
That includes what businesses and schools can expect in the near future, he told county commissioners in his regular update.
Joseph Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Public Health, said his county had 64 new reported cases of COVID-19 last week, showing the decline is ongoing.
Hospitalizations and vaccinations are also dropping, Fiumara said, adding his office has not heard of another, new virus variant coming on the scene.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County
, March 7:
- 35 reported new cases, from March 5, 6 and 7.
- 148 active cases, down from 230 last week and 530 the week before.
- Five resident admissions at Providence St. Mary Medical Center; two are unvaccinated, three are not up to date on vaccines; two patients are in intensive care.
- 132 deaths, according to county data. State data indicate 138 deaths.
- 15,502 total cases.
- Reported test positivity rate is 2.3, down from 3.1%.
Numbers for Umatilla County
, March 7:
- 13 reported new cases; 63 total cases were reported last week, down from 83 the week before.
- 201 deaths, the same as last week.
- 22,256 total cases.
Numbers for Columbia County
, March 7:
- 58 total hospitalizations.
- 15 deaths total.
- 603 total cases.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Note that masking will be required in all health care and some other settings for the foreseeable future, regardless of the March 12 drop of indoor making mandates in Oregon and Washington.
