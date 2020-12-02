Umatilla County Public health officials have announced another death related to COVID-19.
The victim was a 94-year-old man who had underlying conditions. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 27 and died Nov. 21 at Amavere at Hermiston assisted living facility.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 30 cases of COVID-19, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county’s case total is 2,336 since mid-March, including 21 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 26 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 365.8 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of people currently hospitalized was 16. The state Department of Health has reported 130 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
On Wednesday the county's active case count was 378 people, including 68 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 317 inmates and 49 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness, including one incarcerated who died from COVID-19.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 1,937.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Department of Community Health website: ubne.ws/3qjxuL5
Umatilla County Public Health reported 67 additional COVID-19 cases, and Wednesday's new death.
The county’s case total is 4,468, including 50 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health website: ubne.ws/3kPUzBk
Columbia County Public Health reported 14 active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 37 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been two deaths reported.
Columbia County Public Health: ubne.ws/3lT4xD7
Washington state Department of Health reported 3,126 new COVID-19 cases and 45 more virus-related deaths.
This week state officials said that as of Nov. 23, a total of 9,606 COVID-19 cases — 7% of total cases in Washington — and 1,420 deaths —53% of all virus-related deaths — have been identified as associated with a long-term care facility.
The numbers include residents, employees and visitors. Not all of the cases were exposed at a long-term care facility. Many exposed people visited multiple places during their exposure period and some after onset of illness, according to the state's report.
Wednesday's numbers bring the state’s totals to 170,342 cases and 2,850 deaths, meaning 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 10,954 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Washington state Department of Health's COVID-19 response website: ubne.ws/3mcVD3L
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,244 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 — 1,010 more than Tuesday — bringing the state total to 78,160.
There were 18 new deaths, making the state’s death toll to 953.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 549, 28 fewer than Tuesday, including 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds.
Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 response website: ubne.ws/3lUnBRt