The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 21 cases of COVID-19 for Monday.
On Tuesday officials noted state lab results are being delayed around Washington due in increased testing volumes. Data will be updated when new information becomes available.
The county’s case total is 2,270 since mid-March, including 21 deaths, local officials reported. Washington state Department of Health, however, is reporting 24 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 356.7 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of people hospitalized was 17 Monday.
The county's active case count was 430 people, including 90 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections, also using Monday's data, is reporting a total of 316 inmates and 48 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness, including one inmate who died from COVID-19.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 1,819.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Department of Community Health website: ubne.ws/2TepePQ.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 22 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 4,401, including 49 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan, online at ubne.ws/3769wtQ
Umatilla County Public Health website: ubne.ws/3kPUzBk
Columbia County Public Health reported 15 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 32 people have tested positive and recovered. Two two deaths have been reported.
Columbia County Public Health: ubne.ws/3lT4xD7
Washington state Department of Health reported 2,197 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and 31 more virus-related deaths.
There was, however this caveat: With increased lab report volumes, state workers have yet been able to reduce all duplication of some new cases.
As a result, Tuesday's total case counts could include up to 650 duplicates, which are generally resolved within a few days and removed as needed.
The state is also working to resume reporting of negative COVID-19 tests by Friday.
Tuesday's numbers appear bring the state’s totals to 167,216 cases and 2,805 deaths, meaning 1.7% of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 10,920 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Washington state Department of Health's COVID-19 response website: ubne.ws/3mcVD3L
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,233 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, another new daily high that brings the state total to 76,654.
There were 24 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 936.
“Today’s grim milestone is another reminder of the severity and spread of the disease and the importance for all Oregonians to wear masks, keep physical distance and to keep gatherings small,” health officials said in a daily update.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 577, seven fewer than Monday; 111 of those are in intensive care units.
Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 response website: ubne.ws/3lUnBRt