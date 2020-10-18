By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

A similar pattern continued Friday and Saturday in local COVID-19 case numbers within Walla Walla County and Umatilla counties.

As of Friday, Umatilla County had 16 new confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus for a total of 3,086 confirmed cases since tracking began this year, according to Umatilla County Health.

There are seven people hospitalized with the disease and a total of 43 people have died as a result of it, health officials reported.

In Walla Walla County, another eight cases were announced Saturday and 12 on Friday, according to the county’s Department of Community Health.

A total of 1,002 confirmed positive cases have been reported this year and 58 people currently have the disease, according to the department’s website. No one is currently hospitalized from the disease in the county.

A total of 938 people in the county have recovered from the disease and another six died in connection to having it, health officials reported.

