COVID-19 investigators seek sensitive but accurate information

Counting the number of people with COVID-19 who actually live in Walla Walla County is not as easy as one, two, three.
Sarah Murray, nurse and clinical lead for Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health, said today the numbers that come onto the county’s coronavirus case rolls don’t always stay there.
“It happens frequently, actually,” Murray said, noting the Walla Walla area is a “care magnet,” and that Community Health works closely with other county public health agencies.
“Care doesn’t know any boundaries,” she said.
In such cases, a positive test result comes to Walla Walla County health officials from a local health provider and sits in a queue until an investigation reveals the infected person lives in another county, such as Umatilla, Benton or Franklin counties, Murray explained.
“They don’t belong to us, and they get taken off our queue.”
Those investigations take some time and skill. To facilitate the work, Walla Walla County has deployed a team of trained interviewers to talk to people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s called contact tracing, and it’s one part of a multi-pronged approach endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help counteract this pandemic.
Last Tuesday, Washington state’s Governor Jay Inslee announced the launch of a statewide contact-tracing plan, noting that when someone tests positive for the coronavirus, an interviewer calls and asks who that person has been in close contact with.
The interviewer then traces backward, so to speak.
Such technique has been used in various forms for many years, to trace blood-borne disease, sexually transmitted infection and food-poisoning outbreaks, for example.
It happens the same everywhere in instances of infection disease — public health employees work with a patient to help them recall where they’ve been and everyone with whom they have had close contact during the time frame while they may have been infectious, the CDC said.
With the coronavirus, people who were potentially exposed to it are informed of that, “as rapidly and sensitively as possible,” according to guidelines from the CDC.
Besides specialized training, disease investigators need access to social and medical support for patients and their contacts to help individuals and families find solutions, such as how to self-isolate in a household or access crisis counseling.
Folks doing this work should have cultural sensitivity and an ability to build trust with patients and those they could have infected, health experts said.
Inslee’s office said that community health volunteers in Washington will help public health contact tracing with data gathering, entry, analysis and more.
The governor said a statewide contact-tracing team would be trained and available as needed by last Friday and include members of the Washington State National Guard as interim contact tracers — trained workers and volunteers will replace them over time.
Case investigations are dependent on receiving accurate information from each positive person and his or her contacts.
In some instances in Walla Walla County, daily count numbers have changed when people who were questioned didn’t accurately recall or report all needed information.
In the investigation of the COVID-19 outbreak at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula, there were examples of people listed as living in Walla Walla County when, in reality, they had moved to another county, Community Health director Meghan DeBolt said two weeks ago.
When that happens, investigators complete the query and send the information through the Washington State Disease Reporting System to the correct county through what’s called a “reassignment.”
Personal reports gathered by interviewers are the only source of data, along with what comes from health providers, that the Community Health staff has to complete their investigations, county officials pointed out, noting case investigators have no choice but to depend on getting accurate information from people.
Interviewers use specific questions for case investigations and contact tracing, which often begins before investigators talk toan infected person, noted the county’s health and emergency management unified command, in an unsigned statement Friday.
Public health providers are often notified by a community healthcare provider of a COVID19 positive test result. The information provided by a clinic or hospital allows investigators the best opportunity for comprehensive case investigation, county officials said last week.
“Once we have the contact information for the case, in this case someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, an interviewer reaches out to talk to that person, usually by phone — this is known as a case investigation. They ask every person for their date of birth, address, gender at birth, race, ethnicity and other questions,” according to the statement from county officials.
Interviewers, operating under strict confidentiality rules, never ask for or record immigration status, a Social Security number, financial information or marital status.
The information that is collected is used only by public health agencies, officials said, noting the data is protected in secure systems, and individual information is not shared with anyone else.
When investigating a positive test result, health workers try to determine the person’s close contacts — anyone who has been within 6 feet of them for 10 minutes or more while they were infectious.
Those interviewers then reach out to inform the people who were close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, the county said in its statement, adding interviewers do not share the name of the person who has tested positive.
Every person interviewed receives guidance about how to keep themselves and others safe. Contact tracers can also help connect people with resources they may need while they quarantine for 14 days if they are not sick or to isolate at home until they are fully recovered, officials said.
The investigations give public health professionals much information about disease activity within the Walla Walla area, including how the coronavirus is spreading. As of now, most cases in Walla Walla County are linked to already-known cases, including one instance where 14 cases were tracked to one exposure, officials said.
“Case investigations and contact tracing are a critical piece of information for public health officials and policy makers in decision making as we begin to reopen our community.”