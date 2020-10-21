Eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, health officials reported Wednesday.
With another 15 people identified to have the illness since Tuesday, the county’s active case count bumps to 88 people.
Four people with the illness are incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary.
There have been a total of 1,044 people diagnosed with the coronavirus since March, including six who have died after being diagnosed.
Officials say 22,373 people have tested negative for the disease.
Washington state's Department of Health shows Walla Walla County has 161.4 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, a number higher than King County’s 112 per 10,000 and close to Spokane County’s 166.1 per 10,000.
Walla Walla County’s virus death toll continues to be in the bottom 20 — at 10 or fewer — out of 39 total Washington counties.
In Umatilla County on Wednesday, 18 more people are confirmed to have the virus and six people are hospitalized, according to the county's daily report.
Within the 3,138 confirmed cases, there have been 43 deaths, data shows.
State numbers
Washington’s Department of Health said Wednesday that 99,150 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 overall, and 8,124 people have been hospitalized with it; 2,282 people have died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Wednesday saw 724 new cases and four more related deaths.
Oregon health officials reported 331 new cases of the disease around the state for a state total of 40,443, and two related deaths, raising the toll to 635.