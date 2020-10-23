At least one person is infected with COVID-19 at the Walla Walla County Jail and 30 others are at risk of having the virus, according to Walla Walla County officials.
An inmate at the jail tested positive for the virus on Thursday, according to a release. It's the first infection at the facility.
Further information was not provided.
"Out of respect for the individual and to protect their privacy, the county will not be providing additional information at this time," Norrie Gregoire, director of corrections, wrote in an email.
However, officials wrote in a release that 30 others might have had direct or indirect contact with the inmate. Test results were not available as of Friday evening.
The jail is "following all CDC guidance related to isolation and quarantine," the release stated.