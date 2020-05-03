COVID-19 disrupts criminal proceedings in the Walla Walla Valley

More than 100 jury trials in the Walla Walla Valley have been affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic, and not because someone involved was infected by the virus.
The Washington State Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its order on court proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the order is the suspension of civil and criminal jury trials until at least July 6. Exceptions are trials with an already-sworn-in jury and where social distancing and other public health measures were observed.
Nonjury trials can take place remotely, and emergency matters, such as restraining orders, can still take place.
This is the second revised and extended order handed down from the Supreme Court delaying proceedings due to COVID-19.
As of Friday, Walla Walla and Columbia county superior courts were creating their own versions of the Supreme Court’s order, and date changes for hearings were beginning.
In Walla Walla County Superior Court, between 50 and 80 adult felony jury trials alone have been on hold while the pandemic runs its course and agencies make adjustments accordingly. The court usually handles murders, rapes, assaults, and other serious crimes.
Whether the delays affect trials’ outcomes is unknown.
“That is hard to tell at this point,” Walla Walla County Prosecutor Jim Nagle wrote in an email. “Cases involving defendants being held in custody may tend to get resolved because the defendant may not want to continue to remain in custody if a guilty plea could result in a sentence of time-served, or if the defendant and the prosecution can agree to a recommended sentence that allows the defendant to move on, even if it’s a prison sentence.”
On the other hand, Nagle said the defendant doesn’t necessarily gain an advantage with the delays.
The delay gives “both sides more time to more thoroughly research and prepare,” he said. Most cases don’t get tried in their allotted time period anyway.
“Eventually we are going to have a backlog that is going to impact our ability to process cases if we can’t schedule jury trials, because an impending trial date is what gives both sides the incentive to try to resolve cases,” he said.
Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack echoed some of Nagle’s sentiments.
“Having a trial date coming up is a major inducement to settlement in a lot of these cases, and without the trial dates looming it is difficult to get movement,” he wrote in an email.
Slack said he’s canceled or will cancel 12 trials since the pandemic began, but virtually delays affect every case.
“Those that were on track to set trial prior to the closure can’t be set, those that we’ve filed since can’t be set,” he wrote. “Even if we start setting them out past July 6 now, that’s a lot of time, and it doesn’t have the same psychological impact on settlement as a trial next month might have.”
To counteract that, Slack said he was encouraging settlement by filing motions to exclude defense evidence from trial when possible, but it didn’t help much as the trial dates are unknown.
“There is still much uncertainty, and that makes us all say to ourselves, ‘Well, let’s see what happens next before we make any big decisions,’” he wrote.
Unlike Nagle, Slack believes the delays tend to work in favor of the defendants.
“Generally, the longer it takes to get to trial, the better the chances are for the defendant to prevail — either through additional investigation, witnesses getting tired of waiting and dropping out, witnesses’ and victims’ memories being affected, decreased availability of witnesses, etc.,” he said.
In the meantime, Slack said more hearings may begin on the regular dockets, but those will come to a standstill once the only thing remaining is the trial.
Walla Walla County District Court Judge Kristian E. Hedine said his court returns to full operation May 5, except for civil and criminal jury trials, which will be postponed until after July 6. Unlike superior courts, district courts typically handle less serious crimes, such as drunk driving and some domestic violence cases.
At most, Hedine said six criminal jury trials were postponed due to the pandemic. On average, he said district court had a criminal jury trial about every six weeks before the pandemic.
He said delays didn’t affect trials’ outcomes.
“In my opinion, the pandemic has not given either party the ‘upper hand’ as any continuances of currently scheduled trials have been pursuant to the Supreme Court’s orders or this court’s administrative orders and have been necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and neither party is being prejudiced by the continuances since they have been done in the interests of administration of justice,” he wrote in an email. “… criminal defendants are entitled to a speedy trial, but those speedy trial rights have been modified somewhat based upon good cause and unavoidable circumstances as provided in the Supreme Court’s orders.”
College Place City Prosecutor Rea Culwell mentioned attorneys could argue defendants’ speedy trial rights were violated, but she doubted the position would “get much traction, particularly in Walla Walla County where (judges) are more conservative in that they are less likely to rule in favor of a defendant, which would basically go against the Supreme Court’s Order,” she said. “In other words, the judges will go along with the order.”
Culwell said she worries about delays in DUI and domestic violence cases because both require treatment, which is also affected by the pandemic. Domestic violence cases are “stacked,” so if an offender was convicted of two or more in the past 10 years, the subsequent offenses were felonies.
The delay also doesn’t allow closure for victims in a timely manner, she said.
At the same time, Culwell said the postponement of cases reduces exposures for those working in the legal profession, where many courts are not able to comply with social-distancing requirements.
“I don’t want to go back to court until the governor’s order to stay-at-home is lifted and the Walla Walla County health department is no longer recommending people stay at home,” she said. “I don’t believe Walla Walla has peaked in the number of (COVID-19) cases.”