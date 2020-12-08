COVID-19 has killed another Umatilla County resident, according to health officials.
The county's public health staff said the 74 year-old man, who had underlying health conditions, tested positive for the virus Nov. 24 and died Nov. 30 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
The death brings Umatilla County's toll to 51.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 39 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the diagnosed case count to 4,713.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
In Walla Walla two employees of the Walla Walla Veterans Home tested positive for the illness, said Heidi Audette, spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.
"All staff continue to be proactively tested twice each week based on positivity rates in Walla Walla County," Audette said in a news release. Residents of housing units nearby where the affected employees worked will also be proactively tested.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county’s case total is 2,536 since mid-March, including 27 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is also reporting 27 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
The number of county residents hospitalized here was 14.
The state Department of Health has reported 140 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
On Tuesday the county's active case count was 355 people, including 29 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,154.
Columbia County Public Health reported 17 active COVID-19 cases . Overall, 47 people have tested positive and recovered. There have been four deaths reported, one more since Monday.
The department has not released information about its two most recent deaths.
Washington state Department of Health reported 2,923 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday .
There were 26 more virus-related deaths.
The numbers bring the state’s totals to 187,327 cases and 2.967 deaths, meaning 1.6% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 11,841 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,341 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 87,082.
There were 36 new deaths, putting the state’s death toll at 1,080.
Oregon Health authority director Patrick Allen called Tuesday's death tally of three dozen people "an unfortunate milestone since the first case was reported in February ... the highest single loss of life to date from COVID-19."
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased to 553, 12 fewer than on Monday; 127 of those people are in intensive case units around the state.