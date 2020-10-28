New cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties increased slightly Wednesday.
Seventeen more cases were reported in Umatilla County, according to a release from the county's health department.
Umatilla County Public Health also announced that daily press releases will no longer be produced unless a person dies from the disease or there is some other major event tied to the pandemic locally.
Instead, information will now be flowed through a regional dashboard available online at co.umatilla.or.us/health. The Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard, also available in Spanish, includes information from Umatilla, Baker, Morrow, Union and Malheur counties.
The dashboard includes more detailed information available in charts and graphs. One demonstrates where a county's cases are in relation to the "in-person school threshold," as determined by the state of Oregon.
As of last week, Umatilla County's positive testing rate is at 92 cases per 100,000 people — the threshold is 30 cases per 100,000 people.
The county has had 3,393 positive tests since testing began in February, according to the dashboard.
In Walla Walla County, the total number of positive tests increased by seven, from 1,162 Tuesday to 1,169 Wednesday. The county's Department of Community Health reported five new cases Wednesday on its website.
The department has not yet responded to a request for comment on the discrepancy.
People with active cases of the disease decreased from 188 Tuesday to 175 Wednesday, according to Community Health's website.
Six people remain hospitalized from the disease and 988 have recovered.
The total number of negative tests did not appear to be updated from Tuesday to Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported in Walla Walla or Umatilla counties Wednesday.