Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Walla Walla County, according to figures updated Friday by the Department of Community Health.
The increase updated Friday brings the number of total positive cases through the pandemic to 113, including 105 recoveries, two deaths and six residents in isolation.
A total of 3,124 tests have been administered with 3,012 negative results.
Confirmed cases are split in gender with 57 men and 56 women infected.
Meanwhile, four more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Umatilla County on Friday.
Since the coronavirus arrived in the county, 124 people have tested positive for it; 112 of those have recovered from the illness.
Three deaths have been attributed to the virus, and two people are hospitalized.
Currently six people are considered to be presumptive positive, meaning they’ve had exposure to the virus and are showing symptoms but have not yet tested as positive, officials said.
Health staff is in contact with people who are still positive for COVID-19, and are conducting intensive contact investigations in accordance with Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
Umatilla County’s demographic map information shows Milton-Freewater continues to report 10-15 cases of COVID-19, while Athena and Weston are still in the zero-four cases range. Hermiston remains the county’s most impacted area, and has moved into category of 51-75 cases of people diagnosed with the disease.
Officials are reporting 54% of people who have tested positive for the virus are female and 46% are male.