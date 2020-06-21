Two more people have been identified as positive with the COVID-19 in connection to a household outbreak in Columbia County, health officials said Saturday.
The two new cases are not residents of the county but are directly related to the outbreak that infected five people in one household in the community, according to the announcement from Columbia County Public Health.
Based on the latest numbers reported Saturday afternoon, Columbia County has had eight positive cases and two positive out-of-county cases.
The first case in the community was reported in March. That person has long since recovered.
The latest numbers, including the five reported Thursday, are not associated with tests at long-term care facilities. The agency reports 76 people are under active public health monitoring.
Meanwhile, in Walla Walla County, the official case count was updated to include one more person Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 132 confirmed infections since March.
The newest person to get the virus lives in Walla Walla, according to data from the county’s Department of Community Health.
In addition, four more people apparently recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 112, according to the Community Health website Saturday.