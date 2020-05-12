COVID-19 cases rose by two here Monday, Walla Walla County health officials reported today.
With the new numbers, Walla Walla County has had 106 positive case results and 2,172 negative tests. Two county residents have died from the coronavirus, and 67 people are recorded as recovered.
Seven people diagnosed with COVID-19 are reported to live in an elder-care facility, and eight people infected with the virus work at one, according to the county’s data.
While community numbers in College Place, Burbank, Prescott and Touchet-Lowden have remained stable over recent days, the city of Walla Walla is up to 76 people who have tested positive.
Washington state authorities today report 17,122 positive cases and 945 deaths. As of Monday, 321 people with the confirmed cases of the virus are in 47 hospitals, and 94 infected people are in intensive care units.
Umatilla County officials are reporting 84 cases of COVID-19, up one from Monday. Sixty-seven people have recovered from the infection.
The county has had two related deaths, and one person is hospitalized.
Oregon state officials today said the state has had 3,358 positive test results — 61 cases in the last day — and 130 deaths from the coronavirus.