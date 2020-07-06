Local COVID-19 cases continue increasing
Fifty-three Walla Walla County residents were in isolation with active cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to county officials, 10 more people than were reported by the end of last week.
That means 187 people in the county have been confirmed to have the illness since March, 131 people are reported to be recovered and there have been three associated deaths, officials reported Sunday.
COVID-19 numbers in Umatilla County continued an upward trend over the weekend, according to information supplied by state health officials.
On Sunday health officials reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease around Oregon, including 41 Umatilla County residents, bringing the state’s total to 10,230 at the most recent count.
Included in those numbers are 215 deaths from the coronavirus and 253,971 negative test results in Oregon.
According to Oregon data, as of Wednesday, Hermiston has had 314 people who have tested positive for the illness. The Lamb-Weston potato processing plant there has had 72 employees diagnosed with the virus.
Medelez Trucking, also in Hermiston, has had 29 employees test positive for COVID-19, and Good Shepherd Hospital, six workers. Hill Meat Company in Pendleton has had five employees with the illness.
Milton-Freewater has had 16 people with the disease, and Pendleton has had 35. Athena and Weston have each had at least one resident diagnosed with the coronavirus, state data shows.