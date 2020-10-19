Walla Walla County was at 1,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, including six virus-related deaths.
Kara Breymeyer, preventative services division manager for the county’s Department of Community Health, told county commissioners that from Friday afternoon through Sunday, 28 county residents were diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Five more people were identified as positive for it on Monday.
Of the 69 people with active cases of the disease, four are Washington State Penitentiary inmates — upping that outbreak total to 156 people so far — and two are prison employees, officials said.
Two county residents are in the hospital with COVID-19.
So far 22,117 people in the county have tested as negative for the illness.
Breymeyer said Monday's positive virus numbers represent a “little uptick” for the county, noting there were 69 new cases of the virus over the prior two weeks.
The health department is participating in Washington state vaccine planning, she told county commissioners.
Umatilla County’s public health director Joseph Fiumara reported 19 more people with COVID-19 since the previous count mid-day Friday.
There have now been 3,105 county residents confirmed to have the virus, including 43 people who have died.
Seven people are in the hospital with the illness.
State numbers
Oregon health officials released a revised guide on face coverings to include the following:
- People are required to wear face coverings in all private and public workplaces including classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and workspaces, unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace.
- People must wear face coverings in outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools and public and private colleges and universities.
- It is recommended people use a face covering instead of a face shield, except in limited situations such as when communicating with someone who is deaf or hearing impaired and needs to read lips.
COVID-19 claimed eight more lives in Oregon, officials reported Monday, raising the state’s death toll to 627.
Oregon Health Authority officials said due to an updated death certificate, one death reported as related to COVID-19 disease is no longer being counted in the virus death toll. As a result, the state is re-numbering its reported deaths starting with 620.
Monday's death count also includes a Umatilla County woman previously reported locally by health officials in Pendleton.
There were 266 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 across Oregon on Monday, bringing the state total to 39,794 people.
In Washington state, the Department of Health said as of midnight Sunday, there have been 98,661 people confirmed to have COVID-19, with 2,258 related deaths and 8,077 hospitalizations due to the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 2,244,336 people in the state have been tested for the disease.