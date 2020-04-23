Walla Walla County officials said today seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total case count to 51. Three patients are hospitalized.
More specifics about community of residence, age and gender of the patients will be updated online by Walla Walla County Department of Community Health by 5 p.m., the agency said.
As of Wednesday’s log of 44 cases, 15 people were listed as recovered, and 1,231 tests for coronavirus had returned with negative results.
The Department of Community Health reported 28 of the 44 from Wednesday afternoon live in Walla Walla, seven in College Place, seven in Burbank-Wallula and two in Prescott.
The Washington state Department of Health today reported 12,494 cases of COVID-19 to date. There have been 692 deaths.
Umatilla County now has 30 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 17 active cases. One person remains hospitalized, and 13 have recovered, health officials based in Pendleton said today.
So far, 537 people have tested as negative for the coronavirus in Umatilla County.
Across Oregon, COVID-19 claimed five more lives today, raising the state’s death toll to 83, according to Oregon Health Authority.
Out of the state's total of 2,127 people infected with the virus, 512 have been hospitalized and 41,849 tests have been negative, OHA said.