“Cases are up.”
Those are the words Umatilla County Public Health director Joseph Fiumara said to Umatilla County Commissioners on Monday, Sept. 27.
The county’s case count last week was 550 cases of COVID-19, and Fiumara said he had 151 pending cases from the weekend waiting on his desk to start out this week.
So far, there are 44 cases of the illness tied to the Pendleton Round-Up, most from Umatilla County and some from Wallowa County, and his staff will eventually parse out what parts of Round-Up yielded which cases of the virus, he said.
The majority of folks will show symptoms far sooner that the 14 days it took for the original COVID-19 strain to announce itself, Fiumara said, noting the delta variant seems to show in about five days.
The current number of cases associated with Round-Up includes those who got COVID-19 at the event and those who attended while already sick, he added.
COVID-19 is everywhere in the county, and a typical day at the public health department starts with 30 cases and ends up with 70 to 80. That said, virus modeling shows case numbers should be coming down next week — if people with the disease stay home while sick, health officials said Monday.
Hospitals in the county are still relatively at full capacity, public health officer Dr. Jonathan Hitzman reported, noting with the mandate that healthcare workers must be vaccinated, there is possibility some services within St. Anthony Hospital and Good Shepherd Medical Center will have to close for lack of staff.
Commissioner George Murdock said interest has been expressed by some people in “discrete vaccinations” so that others won’t know when a person has been vaccinated.
Fiumara agreed.
“In some circles it is more socially acceptable to say you did not get vaccinated rather than you did. Whether it is the truth or not,” he said.
According to Oregon Health Authority data, about 62% of Umatilla County’s residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and had a fully-vaccinated rate of about 41%, Fiumara told commissioners.
“Data has been very supportive that most people, when they start the series, they finish it.”
Walla Walla County, like most of the nation, has plateaued in COVID-19 case rates, but at a high of about 93%, said public health director, Dr Daniel Kaminsky.
However, disease forecasting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a seven-day moving case rate average dropping by 17%.
A total of 42,501,643 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States as of Sept. 22.
Around the nation hospitalization rates have dropped by about 14.4%, and the number of deaths have plateaued, Kaminsky said, noting the hospital system continues to be under great stress from staff shortages.
In Walla Walla, Providence St. Mary Medical Center has a daily average of 15 to 18 patients with COVID-19, of which a high number are unvaccinated, Kaminsky said.
On Sept. 10, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 12 of 13 intensive care beds at St. Mary were occupied, and 72 of 74 adult inpatient beds were being used.
Walla Walla County’s vaccination rate had a slight-but-sluggish uptick with 350 vaccines given through four mobile clinics and five days of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. vaccination clinics at Providence Southgate Medical Park.
Health officials are anticipating an uptick in vaccinations as booster shots become available to more people, Kaminsky said.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, as of Sept. 24:
- 67,629 vaccine doses have been given.
- 541 active cases.
- Total COVID-19 cases stand at 8,135.
- The state Department of Health is reporting 86 deaths.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Sept. 27:
- 33,765 residents are vaccinated.
- 100 new cases since reporting on Friday; 13,106 total cases.
- The death toll is at 129 people.
Numbers for Columbia County, Sept. 23:
- 3,528 vaccine doses given.
- 299 total cases, 35 total hospitalizations.
- Six deaths total.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Washington State Department of Health, Sept. 23:
- 569,726 total cases.
- 7,494 deaths
Oregon Health Authority, Sept. 27:
- 324,571 total cases.
- 3,709 deaths total.
