As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States, public health experts continue to urge the unvaccinated to get their first doses and for the vaccinated to get booster shots.
The increased rate of infection appears to have hit the Northeast and Midwest United States first, but cases have begun to tick up across the Pacific Northwest, said health officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky at a Monday, Dec. 27 meeting of the Walla Walla County Commissioners.
In Washington state, western counties around the Puget Sound appear to have been hit first with increased case rates, while many counties east of the Cascades continued to have lower transmission rates.
“But I think that’s starting to change pretty rapidly,” Kaminsky said. “We’ve started to see cases trickle up even over the weekend.”
Accurate data continues to lag by up to a week, he added, and it could be days before a clearer picture emerges, but the effect of Omicron is already starting to be seen.
As public health agencies and community members continue to try to improve the data they have available, testing has also surged over 75% in Walla Walla County in the last week, Kaminsky continued. Statewide laboratories which process certain kinds of COVID-19 tests and also discover whether a person who tests positive is infected with omicron or another variant, are also getting backed up. This increased demand has resulted in slower turnaround times, Kaminsky said.
While infectious disease experts are still learning about omicron and how it will change the course of the pandemic, the data continues to point to vaccines as the best defense against hospitalization and death, Kaminsky said. The county’s vaccine clinic at Providence Southgate will operate Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That schedule is expected to change beginning in 2022 to a Thursday-Saturday schedule, Kaminsky said.
While the clinic had originally been offering vaccines Tuesday through Saturday, demand for the shot was too low to justify that many days of operation, Kaminsky reiterated to commissioners Monday.
“The return on effort was not what I wanted it to be, and I think our current volume we should be able to handle with three-day clinics,” Kaminsky said. “But we’ll continue to make sure that vaccines are available in our community, and we’re trying to get other community partners to expand access as well.”
As new vaccination uptake has continued to slow in Walla Walla County, the vast majority of doses being administered at the local clinic are booster shots.
Walla Walla County
As of Dec. 27:
• Vaccinated: 60.8% of residents.
• 153 active cases.
• 9,652 total confirmed COVID-19 cases.
• 113 deaths since the pandemic began.
• 5 county residents hospitalized.
Umatilla County
As of Dec. 28:
• Vaccinated: 46.9% of residents.
• 15,450 total confirmed COVID-19 cases.
• 187 total deaths.
Columbia County
As of Dec. 28:
• Vaccinated: 46.1% of residents.
• 9 active cases.
• 435 total confirmed COVID-19 cases.
• Nine total deaths.
Washington State
As of Dec. 26:
• Vaccinated: 75.6% of residents ages 12 or older.
• 834,235 total confirmed COVID-19 cases.
• 9,801 total deaths.
Oregon
As of Dec. 27:
• 414,140 total COVID-19 cases.
• 5,623 total deaths.
