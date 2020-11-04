Another 22 Walla Walla County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s data.
That brings the active case count to 318 people, 11 of whom are hospitalized.
The county has had 1,339 total cases since the testing began early this year, including seven deaths and 1,014 people reported as recovered. So far 25,162 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Washington State Penitentiary has had a total of 157 cases, but only one inmate currently has an active case of the illness, public health officials reported.
Umatilla County public health officials reported 21 more people diagnosed Wednesday with COVID-19, bringing the county total to 3,530 cases, including 45 deaths. One person is currently hospitalized.
Washington’s Department of Health said there have been 111,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 2,146 deaths.
Over the last 14 days, the daily state average is 829 cases and nine deaths, according to the department. Overall, there have been 8,735 related hospitalizations.
Oregon Health Authority officials reported four more virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 705, and 597 newly confirmed and presumptive cases of people with COVID-19.
That brings the state’s case tally to 47,049.
In its weekly update, the agency said the incidence of reported infection has been highest in people 20 to 49 years old. They account for 39% of Oregon’s population and 56% of reported cases.
People younger than 30 year comprise 37% of Oregon’s population and have accounted for 38% of reported cases but only 10% of hospitalizations and 1% of deaths, data shows.
Although only 3.6% of Oregonians are 80 or older, they account for 349, or half, of the state’s COVID-19-associated deaths; 513 of the deaths have been among residents age 70 or older.
That same report shows that 208 Milton-Freewater residents have tested positive for the virus, 14 in Weston and 13 in Athena.