Despite an apparent flattening of the curve of COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County, Umatilla County officials report numbers there are continuing to rise.
Umatilla County now has 110 cases of COVID-19 — 105 confirmed and five expected to be positive, officials said.
Walla Walla County has remained at 106 cases since May 15, and health officials are reporting three active cases isolating at home, 101 people who have recovered and two affiliated deaths.
Umatilla County public health staff said there are 26 active cases there; 81 people are considered recovered from the infection, one person is hospitalized and there have been three affiliated deaths.
According to the county’s demographic mapping, Hermiston continues to be the most affected city within the county; Milton-Freewater remains in the range of 10-15 people with the coronavirus.