COVID-19 By the Numbers: Walla Walla County reports three new cases

Walla Walla Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain lays out the most recent local COVID-19 situation in a video update.

In a video released Wednesday, May 5, Walla Walla Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain recounted information from Walla Walla County's Unified Command operation, noting a 25% increase in recent COVID-19 cases among high school students.

In addition to urging everyone 16 years and older to get vaccinated against the virus, Chamberlain reminded people to keep Mothers Day gatherings small, outside and safe with masks and physical distancing.

In the video Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith pleaded for the same, in order to get students back to normal. Walla Walla High School Associated Student Body president Jaden Bergevin urged viewers to help seniors return to activities such as graduation and senior trips.

Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Walla Walla County

  • New cases: three
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: 84
  • Hospitalized: two
  • Total cases: 5,059
  • Total deaths: 64
  • Vaccine doses: 48,460
  • Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health

Umatilla County

  • New cases: eight
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: one
  • Total cases: 8,11
  • Total deaths: 84
  • Vaccinated: 19,586
  • Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”higher risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.

Source: Umatilla County Public Health

Columbia County

  • New cases: none 
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 18 total
  • Total cases: 119
  • Total deaths: five
  • Vaccine doses: 2,808
  • Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Columbia County Public Health and Washington Department of Health

Washington state

  • New cases: 1,597 
  • New deaths: 11
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 22,624 total
  • Total cases: 409,933
  • Total deaths: 5,539
  • Vaccine doses: 5,642,156

Source: Washington Department of Health

Oregon

  • New cases: 808
  • New deaths: one
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 330
  • Total cases: 188,417
  • Total deaths: 2,509
  • Vaccine doses: 3,123,136

Source: Oregon Health Authority

