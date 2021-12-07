While no one can predict when evidence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 will announce itself in this area, local health authorities are certain it will.
“We are surrounded,” said Dr. Jonathan Hitzman, public health officer for Umatilla County.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, agreed.
“It’s only a matter of time before it is in our community, if it isn’t already,” Kaminsky said on Monday, Dec. 6.
Until there is more information about the variant, health officials around the world are hopeful current vaccines against COVID-19 will work to lessen serious illness and deaths from the latest virus mutation.
In the meantime, all of Washington state continues to sit in the highest category of transmission rates for the virus, matching 79% of the rest of the counties in the United States. That’s up from 73% two weeks ago, Kaminsky told Walla Walla County commissioners in a weekly update.
That said, the actual case rates are continuing to drop around the nation; the most recently reported seven-day average showed a decrease of 8.5%. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, however, has increased again, this time by 5%.
That number had been dropping along with case rates, the physician said, noting the death rate has dropped by 12.6% in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Walla Walla County, the news has improved. Case rates here are still trending downward for now, Kaminsky said, putting the county at a lower average of 115 cases per seven-day average under the state’s 120 cases in the same time period.
Hospitalizations have also dropped, while vaccination rates are steadily improving; Walla Walla County has moved into 12th place out of 39 counties in Washington.
Last week, 1,676 vaccine doses were given in eight shot clinics, including 531 pediatric doses. Just 146 shots were first doses, and the remaining were booster doses, he said.
In Umatilla County and the rest of Oregon, case rates are also rising.
Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said it is too soon to know if the rise is as sharp as it appears, or if the previous bump down was artificially caused by the Thanksgiving holiday, including closures and people not getting tested that week.
People are tired of everything COVID-19, including getting tested, Fiumara told county commissioners in a staff meeting on Monday.
“If someone is sick with this, and they have mild symptoms and choose to stay home instead of testing, I’m OK with that,” he said.
“But the problem is, you have workplace shortages so there is that additional pressure to come to work.”
Public health contact tracers continue to find that people are avoiding getting tested for the infection so that they are not told to stay home, Fiumara said.
“People just want to be done and move on.”
His department is encouraging parents to get their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated. In Umatilla County, just 348 children have received at least one dose as of Dec. 3, including Fiumara’s 6-year-old.
To reach a target of 80% of eligible kids vaccinated against COVID-19 means getting shots into 6,545 children in Umatilla County.
Umatilla County is not alone in such low numbers, Fuimara added. As an example of how it can look, he pointed to the area west of Salem.
“Polk County on the west side has fewer 5- to 11-year-olds than we do, but they have vaccinated over 1,100 of them.”
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, Dec. 6:
- Seven new cases.
- 122 active cases, down from 139 one week ago.
- Four residents are hospitalized. Two are unvaccinated, and one unvacciated COVID-19 resident is in intensive care at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
- 111 deaths, the same as reported a week ago.
- 9,444 total cases, 64 more than on Nov. 29.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Dec. 7:
- 23 new cases.
- 184 deaths, four more than reported on Nov. 29.
- 15,177 total cases, up by 80 from a week ago.
Numbers for Columbia County, Dec. 7:
- 11 active case.
- Nine deaths total, the same as a week ago.
- 395 total cases, nine more than on Nov. 29.
Washington State Department of Health, Dec. 5:
Data for Dec. 6 was incomplete due to a technical issue.
- 689,330 total cases.
- 9,436 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority, Dec. 6:
- 396,501 total cases.
- 5,268 total deaths.
