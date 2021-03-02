COVID-19 case rates 'on downward slide' in Walla Walla County

Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said Monday his department is continues to see COVID-19 case rates decline in Walla Walla County.
Kaminsky, public health officer, told county commissioners there is a slide downward from the third wave of the coronavirus.
The Department of Community Health and numerous community partners have delivered 16,000 doses of vaccine overall, including 1,900 doses Saturday, Kaminsky said.
On Thursday there will be a vaccination event for folks needing their second dose and two days later will come another clinic in which he expects about 2,300 shots to into arms, he said.
Walla Walla County was recently approved to get some extra help from Washington state, including more funds and perhaps some more staffing, the physician said.
Meanwhile it has been a testament to the “heart and soul” of the community that a massive army of local volunteers have shown a strong desire to help their fellow citizens to get vaccinated, Kaminsky told commissioners.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported a total of eight cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county’s active case count was 82 people Monday, including one inmate at Washington State Penitentiary.
The county’s case total is 4,732 since March, 2020, including 52 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 61 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 751 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Monday was three.
Washington State Department of Health has reported 240 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health officials said Monday that 2,262 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered last week.
The department reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases since Saturday with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 7,660, including 82 deaths.
Columbia County Public Health reported zero active COVID-19 cases Monday. Overall, 114 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported.
State data shows 1,577 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in Columbia County.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 1,676,787 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, nearly 80% of the 1,917,810 doses that have been delivered around the state.
Officials said there 475 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 13 more deaths, bringing state totals to 340,708 cases, including 4,969 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 19,372 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reminded residents on Monday that people age 65 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
However, to allow for time to vaccinate those who have been eligible but are still not vaccinated, this will be the last new group to become eligible for vaccination for a couple of weeks, officials said.
All Oregonians can sign up to be notified about vaccination events when they are eligible at the “Get Vaccinated Oregon” sign up tool at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
Anyone in Oregon who needs help understanding scheduling options can call 211.
The state reported 197 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 155,787.
There were four new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,212.