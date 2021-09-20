In Walla Walla County’s commission meeting on Monday, Sept. 20, county public health director Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said COVID-19 activity here has dropped back to the level it was about four to six weeks ago, even as the case transmission rate of the virus continues to run at about 93% here and in the vast majority of the country.
Case rates are still rising everywhere, part of the “dips and rises” seen before, Kaminsky said.
Overall hospitalizations decreased a bit around the United States, although death rates rose, he added.
“Washington seems to be plateauing,” with decreasing hospitalization rates, the health director told county commissioners.
Those words were seconded Monday in a news briefing from Washington State Hospital Association.
The Seattle Times reported WSHA leader Cassie Sauer said hospitals had counted 1,504 COVID-19 patients this week, the state, compared to 1,673 last week.
However, Sauer noted, hospitalizations are falling because death rates are rising.
While the state’s death data is incomplete for the past two weeks, 30 people in Washington have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, Sauer said, according to The Seattle Times.
That is not the way anyone wants to create hospital capacity, she said.
Sauer said about 260 people around Washington are on ventilators, a “last-resort treatment” for those who are the sickest, The Seattle Times reported.
So far Walla Walla County’s peak of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients came at the end of August with 31 cases at one time. Last week there were about 15 cases per day and on Monday, there were 18 patients with the virus, 13 of those Walla Walla County residents, Kaminsky told commissioners Todd Kimball, Jennifer Mayberry and Greg Tompkins.
Earlier in the meeting, Kimball said the virtual meeting’s chat box feature — which allowed conversation among listeners and questions to be posed to county officials — has been permanently turned off. Employees who facilitate the meeting can’t monitor the chat feature while doing their jobs, Kimball said.
Furthermore, the commissioners were upset that the Union-Bulletin’s COVID-19 update on Sept. 13 included information from the online conversations, which are not considered part of the “official” commission meeting.
No participants in the virtual gathering spoke when Kimball called for comments during the public comment period that is presented at the very beginning of each county commission meeting.
Kaminsky said he is still disappointed with the county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, although it is rising incrementally, gaining 2% over the past weeks.
As of Monday, 75.8% of Washingtonians age 12 and older have gotten at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, and 68.9% of that group are fully vaccinated, according to state officials.
In Umatilla County, public health officials told commissioners George Murdock, John Shafer and Dan Dorran they won’t know the impact of the tens of thousands of people who attended or participated in the Pendleton Round-Up on COVID-19 numbers for a couple of weeks.
Public health director Joseph Fiumara said it was disappointing to see the number of people who chose to ignore Oregon’s masking requirements during Round-Up.
Case numbers for COVID-19 are trending down right now, Fiumara said, with about 100 fewer cases last week than the week before.
“But if those numbers change direction, I think there is only one direction we can point to. It’s not a good place to be.”
Numbers for Walla Walla County, Sept. 20:
- 67,214 vaccine doses have been given; 49.2% of all residents are vaccinated.
- 80 new active cases since Friday; 538 active cases.
- Case rate for the past 14 days is 877 per 100,000 people, a rate used to measure city populations both large and small.
- 21% of all COVID-19 tests are positive.
- There have been 433 county residents hospitalized with the illness. Currently 18 people are admitted to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with COVID-19, 13 of those county residents. Overall, 12 of all COVID-19 admits are unvaccinated, four out of five people in intensive care are unvaccinated and two of three people using a ventilator are unvaccinated,
- Total COVID-19 cases stand at 7,971; 7,351 are reported as recovered.
- The state Department of Health is reporting 84 deaths, while local data is showing 82 deaths.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Sept. 20:33,378 residents are vaccinated, up by 513 from the previous week.
- 50 new cases since reporting on Friday; 12,602 total, up by 314 from Sept. 13.
- The death toll is at 125 people, five more than last week.
Numbers for Columbia County, Sept. 20:
- As of Thursday, Sept. 16, there were 14 active cases; 288 cases of COVID-19 have been reported and 33 residents have been hospitalized.
- The death toll remains at six people.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Washington State Department of Health:
- 628,488 total cases.
- 8,182 deaths total.
- 313,161 total cases.
- 3,594 deaths total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.