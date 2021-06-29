COVID-19 case numbers in Walla Walla County climbing in unvaccinated residents

As Washington Gov. Jay Inslee prepares to celebrate reopening the state from COVID-19 restrictions in a flag-raising ceremony on Thursday, July 1, Walla Walla County’s case rates have continued to climb from last week.
Inslee is set to go on a “mini tour’ this week, which will include hoisting a “Washington Ready” flag over the Seattle Space Needle the day after most of restrictions put in place to slow the speed of the pandemic disappear, according to a Seattle Times story.
New case numbers are not disappearing here, however.
On Monday, June 28, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health officials told commissioners in a weekly update that there is still evidence of community spread of the virus, and that eight county residents and three Umatilla County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of that morning.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center has been at or near patient capacity for several weeks, administrative supervisor Nancy Wenzel said.
While that’s not entirely due to the coronavirus, “those admissions are definitely up,” Wenzel said.
The number of people with active cases of the illness was 210 on Saturday, 217 on Sunday and 201 on Monday. More than 90% of the current cases are in unvaccinated residents, she noted.
While public health officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky reported to commissioners last week that cases then were arising largely from school extracurricular activities, this week the majority of infected people reported to health investigators they are unsure of how or where they became infected.
According to the New York Times, which has kept an interactive map of COVID-19 numbers since the pandemic began, Walla Walla County is currently one of the nation’s hot spots for the disease. It has one of the highest case rates in the seven Western-most states, with an average of 15 cases per day in a 14-day trend, and 25 cases a day per 100,000 people, or one in 11 people, according to the data.
In Washington that ratio is matched in Benton, Chelan, Whitman and Douglas counties, while Yakima, Grant, Adams and Franklin have higher cases per capita, as reported over the last seven days.
Walla Walla and Umatilla counties are listed in the New York Times database as “very high risk” while Columbia County is listed as “high risk” for unvaccinated people, based on cases and test positivity, the media outlet reported.
In COVID-19 related deaths, Walla Walla County has had one death per 907 people, Umatilla County one per 896 people and Columbia County one per 664 residents.
Health officials said due to low registration numbers, vaccine clinics scheduled for Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30 will be consolidated into one clinic at 3.5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Providence Southgate Medical Park.
For information on vaccination clinics in Walla Walla go to ubne.ws/vaxclinics. Those without computer access can call 509-524-2647 and leave their name, birth date, phone number and a message.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, June 22-28:
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 86, from 5,444 on June 22 to 5,530 Monday, June 28.
- Active cases on Monday, June 28, totaled 201; there were 176 on June 21 and 134 on June 14. Current test positivity rate is 3.5%. Seven residents were hospitalized by 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 28.
- The local death toll stayed at 66 people, according to local officials, while state officials are reporting 67 deaths.
- 59,401 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given.
Umatilla County health director Joseph Fiumara said the county is about 50% vaccinated against COVID-19, according to federal data. On the face of things, such a number would provide “a decent level of immunity” if spread throughout the county’s population, Fiumara noted.
He suspects, however, that in the same way people consider the COVID-19 pandemic, the case is more likely to be vaccinated and unvaccinated people interacting with like-minded others.
“We tend to interact in echo chambers, with people who think like we do,” Fiumara said.
Within unvaccinated population pockets, Fiumara added, “we could still see serious outbreaks. I hope we don’t, but it’s very possible we could.”
In such an instance, it is unlikely Oregon would exercise its health authority, instead leaving it up to Umatilla County’s commissioners to enact any restrictions, he said.
Fiumara said many sets of eyes will be on the upcoming Pendleton Whisky Music Fest next month. Although attendance there was set at 50% capacity, at about 12,000 ticket holders it will still be the first large event in this area.
The concert and related activities will be a good way to test the waters, but should a future outbreak get traced back to Whisky Fest, the county board of commissioners could decide to put restrictions on upcoming fairs, based on public health recommendations.
In considering the Pendleton Round-Up coming in September — one of the largest events in the Pacific Northwest — public health officer Dr. Jonathan Hitzman reminded commissioners that potential attendees now have the ability to protect themselves, either through full vaccine doses or by wearing a mask.
In that instance, COVID-19 is now more like the flu, Hitzman added.
“You would not close Round-Up for an influenza outbreak.”
Numbers for Umatilla County, June 22-28:
- There were four new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, June 28. Total COVID-19 cases rose by 36, from 8,608 to to 8,644; there was one affiliated hospitalization and one discharge.
- The death toll remains at 87 people.
- 26,144 county residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up by 337 from 25,807 on June 21. In that latest number, 2,384 vaccinated folks live in Milton-Freewater, inching that town up to 20% vaccinated. In Athena, 470 or 33.8% of the population is vaccinated, while Weston has had 306 people get vaccinated, or 24.4%.
Numbers for Columbia County, June 28:
- 133 total cases, up from 129 on June 22.
- The death toll stands at six.
- Vaccine doses remain unchanged at 3,179.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
