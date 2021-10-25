Walla Walla County has 296 active cases of COVID-19, nine cases fewer than it had a week ago. That’s a small dip, but a dip none the less.
Nancy Wenzel, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health’s administrative support supervisor updated the Walla Walla County Commissioners on the county’s COVID-19 numbers at the board’s Oct. 25 meeting.
“Our numbers are down, Wenzel said. “We are down to 452 cases per 100,000 people.”
Wenzel said vaccinations have been a focus of the department and it will continue to host clinics in different parts of the county.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, Oct. 25:
- Vaccinated: 83% residents 65 years and older; 66.9% residents 18 years and older; 65.4% those age 12 and older.
- 31 new cases over Saturday and Sunday.
- 296 active cases.
- Total COVID-19 cases stand at 8,874.
- 98 deaths.
- 20 people hospitalized at Providence St. Mary Medical Center; 14 Walla Walla County residents, three Umatilla County residents; 15 people are unvaccinated. Five unvaccinated people are in intensive care at the hospital.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Oct. 25:
35,093 residents are vaccinated;
- 62,738 doses given,
- 28 news cases since Friday; 14,519 total.
- 150 total deaths.
Numbers for Columbia County, Oct. 25:
- 4 active cases, 388 total cases.
- Eight deaths total.
Washington State Dept. of Health, Oct. 28:
- 716,315 total cases.
- 8,480 deaths total.
Oregon Health Authority, Oct. 25:
- 359,733 total cases.
- 4,295 deaths total.
