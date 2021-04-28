In response to the Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration's safety review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and health care partners will offer approximately 100 doses of the vaccine during the second-dose vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 28.
The clinic will take place at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-in appointments are welcome while doses last, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health announced.
Those under 18 years old are not eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Go to covidwwc.com/clinics to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: Nine
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: 92
- Hospitalized: Two
- Total cases: 5,007
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccinated: 46,277
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Umatilla County
- New cases: 15
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: none
- Total cases: 8,043
- Total deaths: 84
- Vaccinated: 18,925
- Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan. Umatilla County will head back to Oregon’s “high risk” category on Friday, April 30.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
- New cases: none
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: none
- Hospitalized: not reported
- Total cases: 119
- Total deaths: five
- Vaccinated: 2,808
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Source: Columbia County Public Health
Washington state
- New cases: 1,091
- New deaths: 12
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 22,033 total
- Total cases: 398,509
- Total deaths: 5,462
- Vaccinated: 5,157,791
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
- New cases: 740
- New deaths: Two
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 328
- Total cases: 182,040
- Total deaths: 2,488
- Vaccinated: 1,516,928
Source: Oregon Health Authority