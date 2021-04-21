Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Walla Walla County
New cases: 14
New deaths: none
Active cases: 77
Hospitalized: 1
Total cases: 4,958
Total deaths: 64
Vaccinated: 42,963
Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Umatilla County
New cases: 15
New deaths: none
Active cases: not reported
Hospitalized: none
Total cases: 7,983
Total deaths: 83
Vaccinated: 18,270
Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
New cases: none
New deaths: none
Active cases: one
Hospitalized: not reported
Total cases: 118
Total deaths: four reported by county; state reporting five deaths
Vaccinated: 2,720
Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Source: Columbia County Public Health
Washington state
New cases: 1,725
New deaths: 13
Active cases: not reported
Hospitalized: 103 new; 21,596 total
Total cases: 388,718
Total deaths: 5,407
Vaccinated: 4,669,463
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
New cases: 580
New deaths: one
Active cases: not reported
Hospitalized: 12 new; 255 total
Total cases: 176,157
Total deaths: 2,460
Vaccinated: 1,044,211
Source: Oregon Health Authority