Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Walla Walla County

New cases: 14

New deaths: none

Active cases: 77

Hospitalized: 1

Total cases: 4,958

Total deaths: 64

Vaccinated: 42,963

Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health

Umatilla County

New cases: 15

New deaths: none

Active cases: not reported

Hospitalized: none

Total cases: 7,983

Total deaths: 83

Vaccinated: 18,270

Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.

Source: Umatilla County Public Health

Columbia County

New cases: none

New deaths: none

Active cases: one

Hospitalized: not reported

Total cases: 118

Total deaths: four reported by county; state reporting five deaths

Vaccinated: 2,720

Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Columbia County Public Health

Washington state

New cases: 1,725

New deaths: 13

Active cases: not reported

Hospitalized: 103 new; 21,596 total

Total cases: 388,718

Total deaths: 5,407

Vaccinated: 4,669,463

Source: Washington Department of Health

Oregon

New cases: 580

New deaths: one

Active cases: not reported

Hospitalized: 12 new; 255 total

Total cases: 176,157

Total deaths: 2,460

Vaccinated: 1,044,211

Source: Oregon Health Authority

