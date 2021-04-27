COVID-19 By the Numbers: Walla Walla County reaches 5,000 total cases
Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Monday, April 26, 2021.

Walla Walla County

New cases: three, and nine on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25

New deaths: none

Active cases: 92

Hospitalized: two, down from seven over the weekend

Total cases: 5,000

Total deaths: 64

Vaccine doses: 46,277

Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health

Umatilla County

New cases: eight

New deaths: none

Active cases: not reported

Hospitalized: four

Total cases: 8,028

Total deaths: 84

Vaccinated: 18,885

Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.

Source: Umatilla County Public Health

Columbia County

New cases: none

New deaths: none

Active cases: none

Hospitalized: none

Total cases: 119

Total deaths: five

Vaccine doses: 2,808

Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Columbia County Public Health and Washington State Department of Health.

Washington state

New cases: 1,078

New deaths: 16

Active cases: not reported

Hospitalized: 21,950 total

Total cases: 397,417

Total deaths: 5,450

Vaccine doses: 5,157,791

Source: Washington Department of Health

Oregon

New cases: 630

New deaths: one

Active cases: not reported

Hospitalized: 319

Total cases: 181,321

Total deaths: 2,486

Vaccine doses: 2,825,020

Source: Oregon Health Authority

