COVID-19 By the Numbers: Walla Walla County reaches 5,000 total cases

Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Monday, April 26, 2021.
Walla Walla County
New cases: three, and nine on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25
New deaths: none
Active cases: 92
Hospitalized: two, down from seven over the weekend
Total cases: 5,000
Total deaths: 64
Vaccine doses: 46,277
Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Umatilla County
New cases: eight
New deaths: none
Active cases: not reported
Hospitalized: four
Total cases: 8,028
Total deaths: 84
Vaccinated: 18,885
Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
New cases: none
New deaths: none
Active cases: none
Hospitalized: none
Total cases: 119
Total deaths: five
Vaccine doses: 2,808
Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Washington state
New cases: 1,078
New deaths: 16
Active cases: not reported
Hospitalized: 21,950 total
Total cases: 397,417
Total deaths: 5,450
Vaccine doses: 5,157,791
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
New cases: 630
New deaths: one
Active cases: not reported
Hospitalized: 319
Total cases: 181,321
Total deaths: 2,486
Vaccine doses: 2,825,020
Source: Oregon Health Authority