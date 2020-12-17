Under the category of "new cases today," the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported Thursday that 187 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, 162 more than Wednesday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 489 people, including 154 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
On Wednesday, the number of inmates listed with active cases of the virus was 10. Neither health or corrections officials could be reached for comment Thursday evening.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 414 inmates and 76 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness; one incarcerated man died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month.
The county’s case total is 2,976 since mid-March, including 29 deaths, local officials reported.
The number of people hospitalized here was 13 on Thursday.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 163 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,458.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 33 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 5,014, including 53 deaths.
The state is reporting 462 of those cases have been in Milton-Freewater, 31 in Athena and 34 in Weston.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported 18 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. Overall, 62 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported.
Washington's Department of Health has reported 3,074 new COVID-19 cases .
There were 75 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 217,205 cases and 3,117 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed with the virus in Washington have died.
The agency reported 13,235 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus, 161 more than last reported.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday , bringing the state total to 98,936.
There were 21 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,283.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 551.