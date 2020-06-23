Walla Walla County Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a contract for federal funds to help with COVID-19-related costs.
Liz Jessee, Walla Walla County Emergency Management director, said funding already was approved by a presidential declaration, but she needed commissioners’ go-ahead to sign the contract, allowing for a to-be-determined reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The agency will pay 75% of whatever the costs may be, while the county must match 25%, she said. The latter doesn’t have to be cash.
“It can be labor and in-kind donations,” Jessee said.
For instance, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health could choose to donate overtime toward the cost, she said.
The federal money will come from a presidential disaster declaration signed in March for Washington, allocating “funds available for these purposes such amounts as you find necessary for federal disaster assistance and administrative expenses,” a letter to entities stated.
Areas it could be used included those “adversely affected” by COVID-19: individual assistance limited to the crisis counseling program and emergency protective measures not authorized under other federal statutes.
County health department officials did not respond by press time to provide possible uses for the money.
Jessee said county departments likely will first determine which programs or other items to add to the list for FEMA, but those qualifying for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will remain as such because the CARES Act reimbursement is 100%. Additionally, CARES money couldn’t be used for the 25% match on the presidential declaration, as both are federal, she said.