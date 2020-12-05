Walla Walla County health and corrections officials said the recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the county's jail on East Alder Street has resolved.
In total, 26 inmates and eight staff tested positive for the virus, officials said, noting all are now considered recovered.
Health workers tested 95 people affiliated with the jail and will continue to provide testing as needed.
There were no deaths associated with the outbreak, according to a news release.
Oregon state health officials said a modeling report released this week showed a projected increase in COVID-19 cases even as more Oregonians are staying home and physically distancing.
Data showed each person with the virus is infecting an average of 1.25 people, as of Nov.19 — one day after the statewide freeze was enacted.
The modeling report did show more Oregonians than ever are practicing physical distancing and that a majority of residents are masking up as needed.
In Walla Walla and Umatilla counties, officials reported a total of 101 people newly diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, with no new deaths nored on its website.
The county’s case total is 2,415 since mid-March, including 21 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health, however, is reporting 30 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County. Local health officials have said they wait to see death certificate information before attributing a death to COVID-19.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 369.8 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of county residents hospitalized here on Friday was 18. Providence St. Mary Medical Center, however, admits COVID-19 patients from around the region.
The state Department of Health has reported 134 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The county's active case count was 387 people, including 37 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 320 inmates and 49 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness, including one incarcerated man who died from it.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,007.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 74 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 4,576, including 50 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported 19 active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 42 people have tested positive and recovered.
There have been three deaths reported, one more since Thursday; information about the new death has not been released.
Washington state Department of Health reported 1,853 new COVID-19 cases and there were 25 more virus-related deaths.
Friday's numbers bring the state’s totals to 174,290 cases and 2,925 deaths, meaning 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 11,273 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Oregon Health Authority reported 2.176 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 — the highest case count in a single day — bringing the state total to 81,437.
There were 30 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,003, making what officials called "a sad milestone."
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 557, two fewer than Thursday; 115 of those were in intensive care beds.