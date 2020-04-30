By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
As of this morning Walla Walla County has had 72 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, with 32 of those cases considered recovered, public health officials said.
Four people are hospitalized, according to the update from Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Results from mass testing at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula were not announced by press time.
Information on the latest four cases in the county this morning was not available at press time.
Of the 68 cases posted Wednesday, 46 are residents of Walla Walla, 10 of College Place, nine of the Burbank area, two of Prescott and one of the Touchet-Lowden community.
Liz Jessee, Walla Walla County director of Emergency Management, said this morning staff for the unified command office — established to respond to the local impact of the pandemic — is updating numbers throughout the day on the Department of Community Health website as soon as they are available.
That means numbers between that page and the daily press releases from the command center will not always match, she said.
Jessee also said as of today Walla Walla County will no longer publicize the list of nursing homes and assisted living facilities with identified cases of COVID-19.
This step is consistent with actions taken by Benton-Franklin Health District, she said, noting her office will continue to report the total number of residents and staff of these facilities who have COVID-19.
“Now that we have more widespread community transmission of the virus, reporting individual facilities gives an incomplete picture of the spread of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County,” Jessee said in a news release.
“It may also give some people a false sense of security or an inaccurate picture of the seriousness and extent of the infection in our area.”
Other health districts, including the Benton-Franklin County Health District, have reported unintended consequences of publishing such a list, including facilities that voluntarily tested all their residents and staff may show higher numbers than facilities that have not done such testing.
Supplies for testing are in short supply and not always distributed evenly, Jessee pointed out.
“Some facilities can get testing supplies by other means, when others cannot, giving the impression that numbers are higher at these facilities than at others.”
Two Washington State Penitentiary employees and eight workers at the Department of Correction’s Mill Creek Regional Performance Center in Walla Walla have tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning.
The additional worker at each site was reported on the DOC’s website, putting today’s total number of workers statewide at 32 and the reported number of infected inmates at 18.
As of Wednesday evening, Washington state officials said 14,070 people have tested positive for the virus; there have been 801 affiliated deaths.
Yakima County now has the fourth-highest virus numbers area in the state — behind King, Snohomish and Pierce counties — with 1,082 confirmed positive test results and 47 deaths from COVID-19.
Umatilla County reported no changes in COVID-19 its case count of 45 Wednesday. Of those, 21 people have recovered and three remain hospitalized. Umatilla County reports 644 people have tested as negative.
Hermiston is showing 16 to 25 cases on the county’s demographic map of the disease’s presence, while the city of Umatilla shows the 10-15 count range.
Oregon state and county health officials continue to not release specific numbers of COVID-19 cases by city names. Walla Walla County health officials have identified at least one Milton-Freewater resident who works in a Walla Walla nursing home as positive for the coronavirus.
As of 10 a.m. today, Oregon Health Authority reports 2,446 positive test results from around the state, with 52,026 people testing as negative; 101 people have died from the illness.
Umatilla County releases its daily updates after the Union-Bulletin’s press deadline.