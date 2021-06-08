Editor's note: Today's update covers a two-week period due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Walla Walla County health officials reported on Monday, June 7, that staff is focusing on mobile COVID-19 vaccination efforts that reach home-bound and other groups of residents, including agricultural workers.
Vaccination clinics continue at the Providence Southgate Medical Park, where an average of 125 vaccine doses are given per event. Department of Community Health staff is gearing up for when COVID-19 vaccines are approved for use in children under age 12, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, the county's public health officer.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, May 25-June 7:
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 99 in a two-week period, from 5,147 on May 25 to 5,246 on Monday, June 7.
- Active cases on Monday totaled 93; there were 72 on May 25. One resident is hospitalized, down from three people over the weekend.
- The local death toll is 66 people.
- 56,545 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given, up by 1,961 from the 54,584 doses on May 25.
Oregon Health Authority officials are now recommending a shorter quarantine period for people who catch COVID-19, from 14 days to 10 days, or seven days with a negative COVID-19 test.
That shortened period is not recommended in high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities, however.
Oregon's state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, reported Monday that between March 1 and May 31, 98% of new COVID-19 cases and 94% of related deaths were among people not fully vaccinated.
Those numbers echo what Umatilla County Public Health contact tracers have been learning locally, Commission Chairman George Murdock said.
In Umatilla County, case counts are down slightly from the week before, health officials told county commissioners, at 66 versus 73.
In reviewing masking regulations within the county, commissioners have decided for now that Oregon's rules are still confusing and changing. But county officials are continuing to protest the state's policy forcing front-line employees in restaurants, bars and small businesses to confront customers about being masked, Murdock said, noting his office continues to hear stories of such workers being "dressed down" by the public for asking about vaccinations and masks.
Numbers for Umatilla County, May 25-June 7:
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 120, from 8,348 on May 25 to 8,468 on Monday, June 7; there were two affiliated hospitalizations reported during the two-week period.
- The death toll stands at 86 people.
- 24,585 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up by 2,746 from 21,839 on May 25. In that latest number, 2,201 vaccinated folks are in Milton-Freewater, 447 in Athena and 283 in Weston.
Numbers for Columbia County, June 7:
- There were no active cases reported as of June 3, the most recent update by the county.
- 126 total cases.
- The death toll stands at five.
- 3,101 vaccine doses have been given, up by 69 since May 25.
- 380 new cases of COVID-19; 440,889 total cases.
- 20 new deaths, 5,856 total deaths.
- 125 new cases of COVID-19; 203,374 total cases.
- No new deaths; 2,694 total.